Motivosity Wins Big with G2’s Summer Reports and Awards
I think Motivosity’s focus on gratitude and connectedness really resonates with our customers, and that sentiment is reflected in the latest G2 reports.”LEHI, UT, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer’s getting hot and so is Motivosity in G2’s latest reports… Here is the recap! Motivosity has solidified itself as a Leader in the performance management category, scoring 2nd overall in the implementation index and breaking the top 10 for overall Momentum Scores in the category. Motivosity also continues to be ranked among the employee engagement list of Leaders and achieved a top 10 ranking in the implementation, relationship, and results indexes.
G2 compiles hundreds of reviews from verified product users in order to ensure the most comprehensive and accurate rankings based on a number of factors. Motivosity is excited to have placed high in a highly competitive industry as its product and team continue to build the best employee engagement platform on the planet!
Logan Mallory, VP of Marketing at Motivosity said, “There are a lot of players in the employee engagement market. I think Motivosity’s focus on gratitude and connectedness really resonates with our customers, and that sentiment is reflected in the latest G2 reports.”
The best part about the G2 awards is that they showcase how all of Motivosity’s products can come together to create the full suite for employee engagement. High rankings in performance management and employee recognition demonstrate that Motivosity can do it all in its mission to help make people happier at work.
G2 takes into account a vast amount of information when scoring companies. By looking at ease of setup, implementation time, user adoption, and other factors, it aims to give prospective customers everything they need to know about the buying journey. With hundreds of glowing reviews from current customers, Motivosity’s presence on G2 stands out amongst its competitors. The buying stage is only the beginning, as factors like likelihood to recommend and estimated ROI provided by G2 give the prospective customer an extended vision of what Motivosity can do for their teams and organization once utilized.
These awards from G2 are an outcome of Motivosity’s customer experience and reviews. The numerous awards in the Results categories speak for themselves -- Motivosity works!
About G2 Crowd
G2 is the world’s largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential. At G2, they aim to be a trusted source that helps every business professional in the world make better technology decisions. Find out more at www.g2.com
About Motivosity
Motivosity is an employee recognition and feedback software that is centered around the mission to help people be happier at work. From the way they’ve coached their customers to build amazing cultures, everything they do is designed around this vision. They believe that companies unlock their greatest potential when they connect, recognize, lead, and listen. Their four products, coincidentally named Connect, Recognize, Lead, and Listen work seamlessly together to bring this goodness to your great company. Motivosity customers experience a 95%+ user engagement rate. Our software drives amazing results by connecting employees to each other and to the business and makes visible all the great work your team members are doing. Take a closer look at www.motivosity.com
