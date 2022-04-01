Motivosity Recognized by Comparably with Best Company Outlook and Best Places to Work in Salt Lake City
Thanks to employee feedback, Motivosity lands on TWO of Comparably’s award lists: Best Company Outlook and Best Places to Work in Salt Lake City!
The best choice of my life was to work for Motivosity. I'm happy to work on making people happier being at work.”LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top 25 in the COUNTRY?? Say less… Motivosity has always been fans of being happy at work, but thanks to their employees they are happy enough to land on TWO of Comparably’s award lists: Best Company Outlook, and Best Places to Work in Salt Lake City!
— Anonymous Motivosity Employee
These awards come as a result of Comparably sending an anonymous survey gathering insights straight from the employees. From questions on leadership and compensation to everything that is company culture, Comparably digs deep into every aspect of the workplace.
Comparably CEO Jason Nazar told Business Insider that the Best Company Outlook list, “...highlights how confident employees feel about the future success of their companies and how likely they are to recommend working there to a friend.”
You always hope that a company practices what they preach. Since Motivosity screams “#thanksmatters!” and “Happiness at work is not a myth!” to all who will listen, it’s nice to know that the team feels the same way.
Comparably quoted an anonymous Motivosity employee, "The best choice of my life was to work for Motivosity. I'm happy to work on making people happier being at work. I have had a chance to work on many profitable projects so far, but this is the noblest one of all." It is always great to hear how much customers love a company, but knowing that employees feel this way is a pretty good measure that Motivosity is on the right track.
Motivosity has seen a lot of growth in the past couple of years, and it can be hard to maintain company culture as a company scales. However, being a culture company, Motivosity makes sure to put their money where their mouth is. Motivosity has been careful to set aside the time and be mindful as they grow to make sure that their internal culture is a culture that cares.
