Motivosity Allows Users to Appreciate Their Peers Anywhere, Anytime with the Release of a New App.
We can't wait to see all the ways people express appreciation to their teams with this brand new Motivosity app!”LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You know what they say, a good app is everyone’s best friend. Okay, people might not say that…but It’s true, isn’t it?! Motivosity is proud to announce the release of its new and improved app, available today in the Apple App and Google Play store.
As great as it is for many Motivosity users to be able to take a pause at their desk, log in to Motivosity, send an appreciation and scroll the company’s peer recognition feed, now users can appreciate a co-worker or manager on the go.
Motivosity has always had a functional mobile app that has allowed users the basic abilities of their Recognition platform. However, the new app has a new look and design… and this might even be a teaser to the full Motivosity makeover coming soon—the countdown is on! In addition to the amazing new look and feel, the mobile app now has the full capabilities of Motivosity’s Connect, Recognize and Listen products.
This isn’t just a better way for deskless workers to use Motivosity; this new app is expected to be the go-to way to appreciate a peer, share a highlight, or take a survey for ALL Motivosity users. “We rebuilt Motivosity on mobile devices from the ground up. It's now the best way to say thanks at work or on the go. We can't wait to see all the ways people express appreciation to their teams with this brand new Motivosity app!” says Jesse Dowdle, CTO.
