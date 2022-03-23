Submit Release
News Search

There were 888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,108 in the last 365 days.

Motivosity Allows Users to Appreciate Their Peers Anywhere, Anytime with the Release of a New App.

Motivosity's new employee appreciation app

We can't wait to see all the ways people express appreciation to their teams with this brand new Motivosity app!”
— Jesse Dowdle, CTO
LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You know what they say, a good app is everyone’s best friend. Okay, people might not say that…but It’s true, isn’t it?! Motivosity is proud to announce the release of its new and improved app, available today in the Apple App and Google Play store.

As great as it is for many Motivosity users to be able to take a pause at their desk, log in to Motivosity, send an appreciation and scroll the company’s peer recognition feed, now users can appreciate a co-worker or manager on the go.

Motivosity has always had a functional mobile app that has allowed users the basic abilities of their Recognition platform. However, the new app has a new look and design… and this might even be a teaser to the full Motivosity makeover coming soon—the countdown is on! In addition to the amazing new look and feel, the mobile app now has the full capabilities of Motivosity’s Connect, Recognize and Listen products.

This isn’t just a better way for deskless workers to use Motivosity; this new app is expected to be the go-to way to appreciate a peer, share a highlight, or take a survey for ALL Motivosity users. “We rebuilt Motivosity on mobile devices from the ground up. It's now the best way to say thanks at work or on the go. We can't wait to see all the ways people express appreciation to their teams with this brand new Motivosity app!” says Jesse Dowdle, CTO.

About Motivosity
Motivosity is an employee recognition and feedback software that is centered around the mission to help people be happier at work. From the way they’ve coached their customers to build amazing cultures, everything they do is designed around this vision. They believe that companies unlock their greatest potential when they connect, recognize, lead, and listen. Their four products, coincidentally named Connect, Recognize, Lead, and Listen work seamlessly together to bring this goodness to your great company. Motivosity customers experience a 95%+ user engagement rate. Our software drives amazing results by connecting employees to each other and to the business and makes visible all the great work your team members are doing. Take a closer look at www.motivosity.com

Carly MacLennan
Motivosity, Inc
+1 8017587188
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Motivosity Allows Users to Appreciate Their Peers Anywhere, Anytime with the Release of a New App.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.