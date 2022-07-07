Cloudwick Technologies, Inc. Achieves AWS Energy Competency
Cloudwick Technologies achieves AWS Energy Competency helping energy organizations leverage AWS to accelerate growth with deeper insights from their data.
Cloudwick has enabled organizations within the energy sector to transform and accelerate their businesses with high-quality, comprehensive data-driven insights using the Amorphic Data Cloud for AWS.
— Mani Chhabra, CEO Cloudwick Technologies
LOCATION -- July 7, 2022– Cloudwick Technologies, Inc., the Data Cloud Company, announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Energy Competency status. This designation recognizes that Cloudwick’s Amorphic Data Cloud helps organizations leverage AWS technology to modernize their data systems, accelerate growth, and achieve organizational outcomes by gaining deeper insights from their data.
Cloudwick's Amorphic Data Cloud is an AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) certified data cloud that unifies all data, making it searchable, shareable, and analyzable by any user. Encompassing a built-in data catalog for search and sharing, enterprise grade governance and security, along with machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for advanced analytics, Amorphic provides a production ready, self-service data cloud for all data and all workloads, natively integrating over 65 AWS services with “single pane of glass” simplicity for better data-driven decisions with near zero information technology (IT) development or support required.
Achieving the AWS Energy Competency differentiates Cloudwick as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated deep expertise within the energy industry. Cloudwick has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success solving cloud analytics throughout the industry, most specifically in upstream analytics, production operations and optimization, and new clean energy solutions. To receive the designation, Cloudwick demonstrated its expertise supporting energy customers by undergoing a rigorous technical validation process, including a customer reference audit. The AWS Partners who hold this designation are highly skilled, and highly trusted companies for energy customers to team up with to accelerate their digital transformations.
“Cloudwick is proud to achieve the AWS Energy Competency designation,” said Mani Chhabra, Cloudwick Technologies CEO. “Cloudwick has enabled organizations within the energy sector to transform and accelerate their business processes with the high-quality, comprehensive data-driven insights enabled by the Amorphic Data Cloud for AWS.”
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
Cloudwick’s Amorphic Data Cloud for AWS has helped organizations such as UK-based gas distribution network SGN save over $3M in operations costs, and helped BKV Corporation modernize its data systems by migrating siloed data to AWS and using Amorphic to apply predictive analytics to over 4,500 oil and gas wells. Cloudwick’s Amorphic Data Cloud for AWS has also enabled clean energy organizations to unify all data for analysis for better decision making and share transformed data in an accessible and understandable format. For more information about energy solutions on Amorphic, please visit: https://cloudwick.com/solutions/energy
Customer quotes:
From UK-Based Gas Distribution Network SGN:
“In the age of digitalization, driving ROI from data at speed is essential. SGN wanted to focus on data science for the future of our business. To do so, we needed a platform that requires less technology engineering but delivers high levels of data-driven insights. Amorphic on AWS gave us the opportunity to do just that with speed, security, and scale. In the process, the solutions helped our business realize savings in excess of
£3M. – Suchi N. Nagar, Head of Architecture and Data, SGN
From BKV Corporation, Headquartered in Denver, CO:
“I needed an AWS Solution Provider that understood oil and gas and could provide a new AWS data and analytic platform for modernizing BKV’s pipeline operations and business analytics. In just seven months, Cloudwick had completely migrated and modernized our infrastructure, data, and systems into Amorphic and AWS, allowing my IT and Data Teams to act on our data faster, easier, and with better insights driving better business visibility and performance.” - Bryan Becker, Vice President of IT, BKV Corporation
About Cloudwick -
Cloudwick powers more agile, innovative, and cost-effective cloud data and analytics solutions. Cloudwick's Amorphic Data Cloud simplifies data access by making all data searchable, shareable, and analyzable, so organizations can gain deeper insights from their data. Cloudwick's Professional Services provides organizations with trusted, high impact data and analytic migration and modernization outcomes. Founded in 2010 in Newark, CA, Cloudwick technology professionals serve customers throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC. Cloudwick solutions are available direct, on the AWS Marketplace and through select resellers.
