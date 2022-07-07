Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (July 8-11) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – A stretch of westbound Interstate 10 near the Broadway Curve and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be closed this weekend (July 8-11) for bridge construction. The work is part of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and 32nd Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 11) for bridge construction. Westbound I-10 on-ramps between Elliot Road and 40th Street closed. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Primary Detour: Traffic can detour on either eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach Sky Harbor Airport or reach I-10 via the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange. Drivers in the East Valley who want to reach I-10 in the West Valley can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway).

Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Watson and Miller roads in Buckeye from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (July 9) for ongoing widening project. Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: Miller Road will be closed in both directions beneath I-10 from 5 a.m. Monday (July 11) through late August for interchange reconstruction. Detours will be in place via Watson Road and other local routes.



ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.