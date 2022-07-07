Virtual public meeting slated for ADOT Electric Vehicle Plan

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled a virtual public meeting on Thursday, July 14, to provide information and gather input about the ADOT Electric Vehicle (EV) Plan currently being prepared. The event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and can be accessed online or by phone.

The EV plan is being developed in response to funding made available through the recently-approved federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to deploy publicly accessible electric vehicle (EV) chargers along alternative fuel corridors. In Arizona, those routes are currently identified as the state’s interstate highways and, if approved, $76 million would be available to begin implementing this project.

To participate:

For more information: azdot.gov/evplan