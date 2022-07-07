Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,895 in the last 365 days.

Virtual public meeting slated for ADOT Electric Vehicle Plan

Map of proposed statewide electric vehicle plan

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled a virtual public meeting on Thursday, July 14, to provide information and gather input about the ADOT Electric Vehicle (EV) Plan currently being prepared. The event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and can be accessed online or by phone. 

The EV plan is being developed in response to funding made available through the recently-approved federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to deploy publicly accessible electric vehicle (EV) chargers along alternative fuel corridors. In Arizona, those routes are currently identified as the state’s interstate highways and, if approved, $76 million would be available to begin implementing this project. 

To participate: 

For more information: azdot.gov/evplan

 

 

You just read:

Virtual public meeting slated for ADOT Electric Vehicle Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.