David Hunt, CEO of Hyperion Executive Search, Featured in The Global Recruiter

David Hunt, CEO of Hyperion Executive Search – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in The Global Recruiter, Prudent but Brave

David Hunt, CEO of Hyperion Executive Search has advised leaders in one of the fastest growing tech sectors in the world to be ‘prudent but brave’ and focus on ‘forward growth’ after any economic slump. According to Hunt, culture and retention strategies are going to be key to business survival in the clean technology sector, particularly for cleantech start-ups who could be susceptible as economic times worsen.

The cleantech sector has seen £134bn investment in Europe in the last year alone and according to Hunt demand still outstrips supply when it comes to talent. For this reason, he says both talent and businesses cannot afford to “batten down the hatches”.

“Cleantech has experienced astonishing exponential growth of 3750 per cent in the last 7 years – according to PwC – but is still an industry in its relative infancy so many businesses are start-ups or relatively young,” he said. “This means they could be particularly susceptible to the threat of rising inflation and costs and wage spirals and may face headwinds in the next six months.”

Read full article here: https://www.theglobalrecruiter.com/prudent-but-brave/?no_cache=1657003833