IDNR announces late-summer hunting opportunities
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, July 7 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is announcing late-summer hunting opportunities for 2022.
The following information is provided as a helpful reminder of season timelines, which begin in August and September.
|
Species
|
Dates
|
Location
|
Daily Limit
|
Possession Limit
|
Squirrel
|
Aug. 1, 2022-Feb. 15, 2023*
|
Statewide
|
5
|
10
|
Dove
(mourning and white-winged)
|
Sep 1-Nov. 14, 2022, and
Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 9, 2023
|
Statewide
|
15
|
45
|
Teal
|
Sep. 10-Sep. 25, 2022
|
Statewide
(all zones**)
|
6
|
18
|
Rail
(Sora and Virginia only)
|
Sep. 10-Nov. 18, 2022
|
Statewide
(all zones)
|
25
|
75
|
Snipe
|
Sep. 10-Dec. 25, 2022
|
Statewide
(all zones)
|
8
|
24
|
Canada Geese
(early season)
|
Sep. 1-Sep. 15, 2022
|
North and Central Zones
|
5
|
15
|
South Central and South Zones
|
2
|
6
* Squirrel season is closed Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 1-4 in counties open for firearm deer hunting.