IDNR announces late-summer hunting opportunities

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, July 7 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is announcing late-summer hunting opportunities for 2022.





The following information is provided as a helpful reminder of season timelines, which begin in August and September.















Species Dates Location Daily Limit Possession Limit Squirrel Aug. 1, 2022-Feb. 15, 2023* Statewide 5 10 Dove (mourning and white-winged) Sep 1-Nov. 14, 2022, and Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 9, 2023 Statewide 15 45 Teal Sep. 10-Sep. 25, 2022 Statewide (all zones**) 6 18 Rail (Sora and Virginia only) Sep. 10-Nov. 18, 2022 Statewide (all zones) 25 75 Snipe Sep. 10-Dec. 25, 2022 Statewide (all zones) 8 24 Canada Geese (early season) Sep. 1-Sep. 15, 2022 North and Central Zones 5 15 South Central and South Zones 2 6







* Squirrel season is closed Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 1-4 in counties open for firearm deer hunting.











