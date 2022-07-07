Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,900 in the last 365 days.

IDNR announces late-summer hunting opportunities

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, July 7 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is announcing late-summer hunting opportunities for 2022.


The following information is provided as a helpful reminder of season timelines, which begin in August and September.





Species

Dates

Location

Daily Limit

Possession Limit

Squirrel

Aug. 1, 2022-Feb. 15, 2023*

Statewide

5

10

Dove

(mourning and white-winged)

Sep 1-Nov. 14, 2022, and

Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 9, 2023

Statewide

15

45

Teal

Sep. 10-Sep. 25, 2022

Statewide

(all zones**)

6

18

Rail

(Sora and Virginia only)

Sep. 10-Nov. 18, 2022

Statewide

(all zones)

25

75

Snipe

Sep. 10-Dec. 25, 2022

Statewide

(all zones)

8

24

 Canada Geese

(early season)

Sep. 1-Sep. 15, 2022

North and Central Zones

5

15

South Central and South Zones

2

6


* Squirrel season is closed Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 1-4 in counties open for firearm deer hunting.




You just read:

IDNR announces late-summer hunting opportunities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.