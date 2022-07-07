Calumet City Disaster Declaration for deadly fire

Calumet City - Today Governor JB Pritzker announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved a disaster declaration for the Park of River Oaks Condominiums in Calumet City which was devastated by a fire on May 30. This disaster declaration will allow residents, condo homeowners, and businesses to apply for low-interest loans for damages not covered by insurance.





SBA staff will be at the Park of River Oaks starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8 to help residents with their applications. The Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to2 p.m. The center closes permanently at 4 p.m. on July 21.





"We requested a disaster declaration on behalf of the 150 families who were left homeless by this devastating fire," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Illinois is very grateful to the SBA because it will help these families rebuild their lives. Some of these residents lost not just the structure of their home, but everything they owned. I encourage every resident affected by the fire to apply for one of these loans."





One woman died in the fire and seven others, including three firefighters, were injured.





"I want to commend Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones for his quick and sincere work to pull together his administration, local businesses, and the Red Cross to help the residents find shelter. These families needed a strong leader, and they had one in Mayor Jones," said Governor JB Pritzker.





"It is vital that our residents have access to the resources they need during times of crisis," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. "I am grateful to Gov. Pritzker for his leadership and advocacy on behalf of the 150 impacted families and thank the Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security for their efforts to conduct damage assessments and coordinate assistance for Calumet City residents devastated by this fire."





"We are grateful to Gov. Pritzker and his administration for their continued efforts in assisting the Park Condominium residents who have been traumatized by this fire," said Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones. "The availability of loans will give the residents yet another option to consider in their collective roads to recovery. The leadership of Gov. Pritzker and other statewide agencies has been nothing short of stellar. Their involvement, along with my administration, our first responders, and local aldermen have been of great relief and assistance to the Park Condominium residents."





Homeowners can apply for up to $200,000 in low-interest loans to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners or renters can apply for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property. Businesses and not-for-profits can borrow up to $2 million for physical damages. Details on loans are available at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/.





This declaration covers Cook County and the adjacent counties of DuPage, Kane, Lake, Henry, and Will counties in Illinois, plus Lake County, Indiana. SBA staff will be onsite at the Park of River Oaks starting Friday, July 8 to help residents with their applications.Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA): www.Ready.Illinois.gov















