Blue Tangerine, Outhouse to Host Home Builder Digital Marketing Summit
Popular home builder marketing event returns to in-person in 2022TYRONE, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home builder digital marketing partners Blue Tangerine and Outhouse, LLC recently announced registration is open for the fourth annual Home Builder Digital Marketing Summit. The two-day event will take place in Phoenix, Arizona from Sept. 21-22, 2022, at the FOUND:RE Phoenix hotel.
The Home Builder Digital Marketing Summit is the perfect place to be for professionals in the homebuilding industry intent on staying up to date on the latest marketing trends. The summit is designed to engage attendees in learning that will improve their websites and digital marketing.
The event will show attendees how to make their homebuilding business stand out by providing an exceptional digital experience for new homebuyers. This year’s summit will feature presentations from industry experts centered on using technology to sell new homes online, building connections with buyers who use that technology, lead generation, SEO, digital marketing tactics, and more.
Attendees will also benefit from interactive builder panel discussions, small group roundtable breakouts and networking opportunities.
Speakers include:
• Stephanie McCarty, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Taylor Morrison Homes.
• Dana Spencer, National VP of Sales at K. Hovnanian Homes.
• Bob Mirman, CEO and Owner of Eliant, Inc.
• Kristi Allen, Owner of WoodCastle Homes.
• Susan Paul, VP of Sales and Marketing at Costa Verde Homes.
• Sharon Baker, Director of Sales at Camelot Homes.
• Greg Bray, President of Blue Tangerine.
• Kevin Weitzel, VP of Business Development and Sales at Outhouse.
• Cabe Vinson, Director of New Business Development and Sr. Strategist at Blue Tangerine.
• Erik Martinez, Executive Vice President of Blue Tangerine.
• Mila Sorenson, Sr. Director of Marketing and Client Services at Blue Tangerine.
• Cory Dotson, Sr. Director of Development Operations at Blue Tangerine.
The Home Builder Digital Marketing Summit also offers networking opportunities to encourage conversations that help attendees put the learned information to practical use. Click here for the full itinerary.
Event supporters include Platinum Sponsors BuzzBuzzHome and Shared Drive; Gold Sponsors 149Photos, TopBuilder, and The Bokka Group; Silver Sponsors Denim Marketing, Blue Gypsy Inc., Utility Connect, NoviHome, NterNow, and Homes for Hope.
Early Bird pricing is available only through July 15, 2022. Visit www.BuilderMarketingSummit.com to learn more or to register.
Blue Tangerine and Outhouse have hosted the Home Builder Digital Marketing Summit for the past four years, bringing together industry experts to help home builder marketers and business owners grow their knowledge and digital marketing strategies.
ABOUT BLUE TANGERINE
Blue Tangerine is a top website and digital marketing agency focused on the home builder and specialty retail markets. For over 20 years its team of digital marketing and website development experts has transformed businesses, helping them succeed online by developing winning strategies by executing best practices and data-driven decisions.
