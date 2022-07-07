Simpleview Releases 2022 State of Digital Marketing Report
Digital marketing budgets remain high at DMOs, yet staffing and data resources are lagging in the post-pandemic era
Digital marketing has grown in importance; our 2022 State of Digital Marketing Survey is intended to capture the challenges, tactics, and topics most important to destination marketers today.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The results are in for the first State of Digital Marketing survey conducted by Simpleview among North American destination marketing organizations (DMOs). The study reveals the challenges, allocation of resources, and most effective channels for digital marketing in this industry. Among the findings, 56% of DMOs spend more than half of their marketing budget on digital marketing, yet only 8% have a dedicated data analytics resource on staff.
The survey offers hope for the coming year in the form of digital transformation, with nearly 60% of respondents agreeing that unifying data for more impactful measurement is what most excites them as destination marketers.
After realizing that many destination marketers were re-evaluating their priorities and capabilities in a post-pandemic, data-driven world, Simpleview decided to benchmark key practices that enable the industry to clearly define what best-in-class marketers are doing to stay ahead.
Findings have been summarized in the 2022 State of Digital Marketing Findings Report to provide the latest data on how DMOs are using digital marketing to drive results — as well as recommendations to consider in the coming year.
“The digital marketing landscape is ever-changing, and that has been accelerated over the past two years by the pandemic,” said Jason Swick, vice president of strategy and insights at Simpleview. “Digital marketing has grown in importance; our 2022 State of Digital Marketing Survey is intended to capture the challenges, tactics, and topics most important to destination marketers today.”
