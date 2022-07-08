ResProp Management Welcomes Oasis Club in Jacksonville, FL to their Portfolio

Oasis Club offers two sparkling pools for residents to enjoy!

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management has been selected by Fincapital Investments to manage Oasis Club, a garden style apartment complex located in the coastal city of Jacksonville, Florida – built in 1972 and located on 11.5 acres. The property is composed of 242 units and offers various studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedrooms floor plan options that range from 490-1,224 sq ft of living space.

Life at Oasis Club has two sparkling swimming pools, two 24-hour laundry facilities, and a large renovated clubhouse with a conference room. Residents can also enjoy the on-site sports court and playground.

The newly renovated property is centrally located in the Southside submarket off of University Blvd. It has an easily-accessible location in Jacksonville, with access to the major highway interstate 95 within 0.5 miles and Interstate 295 within 2 miles of the property. With Oasis Club’s convenience to these major highways, shopping and dining options are plenty. The St. Johns Town Center, Jacksonville’s most popular hub for retail, dining, and entertainment experiences is only a 10-minute drive away. Oasis Club is also central to three of the five major hospital systems in Jacksonville, and within walking distance to the brand new Boulevard Crossing retail center, all grade-school levels, and two public parks.

With the recent addition of Oasis Club to their impressive portfolio, ResProp Management now manages more than 11,000 units across Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. This latest addition was made possible through the partnership with Fincapital Investments.

Oasis Club, managed by ResProp, serves over 400 residents. "The expansion of our partnership with Fincapital Investments through its acquisition of Oasis Club reconfirms the great value that our company provides owners," says Luke Leins, Senior Director of Business Development at ResProp. "We are looking forward to making improvements to the community and delivering our premier service to residents. We thank Fincapital Investments for their partnership and look forward to continuing to build this well-aligned relationship in Jacksonville and beyond."

About ResProp Management:

Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin (TX), the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

About Fincapital Investments:

Fincapital Investments, headquartered in Miami (FL), helps professionals achieve financial freedom and capital preservation through multifamily investments. The Fincapital Investments team focuses on creating passive income for their investors.

Media Contact: