ATG Innovations Officially Launches
Formal company name Legatum LLC refreshes it's brand identity to ATG Innovations.
Through investment in proprietary tools, government contract vehicles, and ISO certified processes, ATGI has expanded its capabilities to support nation-wide and global IT modernization deployments.”VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Legatum begins formally operating under the name ATG Innovations (ATGI) as part of a corporate rebrand focused on Accelerating Technology for Global Innovation. This transformation from the previous corporate name demonstrates ATGI's evolution as a small business, continual commitment towards innovation within Healthcare IT, and growing identify since the company's inception in 2019.
To support today’s current environment focused on digital acceleration modernized systems, ATGI has grown to 200+ Healthcare IT Subject Matter Experts specializing in both functional and technical requirements. "Through significant investment in proprietary tools, government contract vehicles, and ISO certified processes, ATGI has expanded its capabilities to support nation-wide and global IT modernization deployments." says David Hassett, ATG Innovations COO.
As part of these new international service offerings, ATGI will begin supporting Federal programs through Training and Adoption capabilities beginning early 2023. These implementations across England, Italy, Germany, Seoul, and Guam will focus on both modernization of legacy healthcare IT systems and interoperability across multiple software platforms.
ATGI's growing service offerings and completed rebrand mark important milestones within the company’s history. Using customized solutions, leading edge tools, and proprietary methodologies, the company's experienced team looks forward to continually providing committed support to its clients and partnerships.
