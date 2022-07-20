Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,150 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,000 in the last 365 days.

ATG Innovations Officially Launches

Formal company name Legatum LLC refreshes it's brand identity to ATG Innovations.

Through investment in proprietary tools, government contract vehicles, and ISO certified processes, ATGI has expanded its capabilities to support nation-wide and global IT modernization deployments.”
— David Hassett, Chief Operations Officer
VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Legatum begins formally operating under the name ATG Innovations (ATGI) as part of a corporate rebrand focused on Accelerating Technology for Global Innovation. This transformation from the previous corporate name demonstrates ATGI's evolution as a small business, continual commitment towards innovation within Healthcare IT, and growing identify since the company's inception in 2019.

To support today’s current environment focused on digital acceleration modernized systems, ATGI has grown to 200+ Healthcare IT Subject Matter Experts specializing in both functional and technical requirements. "Through significant investment in proprietary tools, government contract vehicles, and ISO certified processes, ATGI has expanded its capabilities to support nation-wide and global IT modernization deployments." says David Hassett, ATG Innovations COO.

As part of these new international service offerings, ATGI will begin supporting Federal programs through Training and Adoption capabilities beginning early 2023. These implementations across England, Italy, Germany, Seoul, and Guam will focus on both modernization of legacy healthcare IT systems and interoperability across multiple software platforms.

ATGI's growing service offerings and completed rebrand mark important milestones within the company’s history. Using customized solutions, leading edge tools, and proprietary methodologies, the company's experienced team looks forward to continually providing committed support to its clients and partnerships.

For additional information regarding ATGI, please visit our website at ATGI-LLC.com or email us at OfficeOfCommunication@ATGI-LLC.com.

David Hassett, Chief Operations Officer
ATG Innovations
+1 571-685-8995
email us here

You just read:

ATG Innovations Officially Launches

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.