Award-Winning URSA Extracts Releases New Live Rosin Vape Carts
“Concentrates as pure and authentic as the mountains and rivers of Humboldt County.”ARCATA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARCATA, July 7, 2022 - Bear Humboldt, a leading cannabis company and the creator of the multi-award-winning URSA line of cannabis concentrates, today announced the debut of a new line of Live Rosin vape cartridges in California.
Utilizing only the highest quality cannabis grown on select farms in Humboldt County, URSA Live Rosin is skillfully crafted by local extractors who have generations of experience manufacturing solventless concentrates.
Mark Westgren, Solventless Extraction Manager at Bear Humboldt, shared, “We’ve refined our solventless extraction methods over the past couple of decades. Many of us became familiar with these techniques prior to legalization - now we’re excited to share the craft products that can come from ice water and some careful agitation. Our success in creating some of the finest live rosin is supported by having access to the finest fresh frozen cannabis grown here in Humboldt County. This incredible flower and our expert methods are clearly a winning combination!”
Ursa products are currently available on more than 300 retail menus across California. The company has been working to diversify its offerings to ensure there are a variety of trusted options for cannabis consumers.
“Solventless live rosin will be increasingly popular as the public begins to experience the quality and freshness of these new vape carts,” commented Dee Sidhu, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bear Humboldt, “Growing evidence suggests that cannabis which is grown from seed in the sun, in native soil such as we have in Humboldt County, produces the richest and most desirable flower for live rosin production. The clean, smooth flavor of these solventless products capture the full-spectrum essence of the cannabis flower in a way that will excite old-school cannabis connoisseurs and new consumers alike.”
“Humboldt County has done more than any other region to make the legal American cannabis industry possible today,” added Jeff Flannery, CEO at Bear Humboldt. “A global mission of Bear Humboldt is to recognize and preserve the unique growing conditions that have made Humboldt County Cannabis is famous around the world. At the same time, we owe much to these artisanal farmers and manufacturers who continue to lead the way in developing the standards of excellence and innovation in the industry.“
The URSA Live Rosin carts are available in one gram and ½ gram sizes.
For more information or to speak with a member of Bear Humboldt, contact Dee Sidhu, Director of Sales and Marketing, at Bear Humboldt.
