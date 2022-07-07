Apple Original Films unveils the trailer for the new animated feature “Luck,” produced by Skydance Animation

Apple Original Films Luck

“Luck” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on August 5, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Apple Original Films comes the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world, who when she stumbles into the never-before-seen Land of Luck, sets out on a quest to bring some good luck home for her best friend. But with humans not allowed, her only chance is teaming up with the magical creatures who live there to do it. “Luck” is produced by Skydance Animation.

Apple Original Films’ “Luck” features the voice talents of stars Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon. The animated feature is directed by Peggy Holmes from a screenplay by Kiel Murray, with John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann producing for Skydance Animation.

