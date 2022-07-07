Genser Energy Generates USD 140K in support of Appiatse Community together with AmCham Ghana and GUA
We hope this new marketplace will help to restore a sense of normalcy to the people of Appiatse. We see this as an important contribution to the community's economic revival”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genser Energy (‘Genser’) together with the American Chamber of Commerce Ghana (AmCham) and the Ghana Union Assurance (GUA) have committed USD 140,000 to build a covered market in Appiatse. The project is designed to help rebuild and restore the thriving community following the deadly explosion of January 2022.
— Erica M. Daniel
To ensure successful execution of the planned market, Genser continues to work closely with the Appiatse Support Fund and Appiatse Reconstruction Committee, along with other Government officials and community leaders to ensure the successful construction of the market.
Erica M. Daniel, Genser’s Vice President of Sustainability, is leading the project. “If given the right support, this community will re-emerge resilient and even more dynamic than before,” Daniel said. “We hope this new marketplace will help to restore a sense of normalcy to the people of Appiatse. We see this as an important contribution to the community's economic revival.”
The all-inclusive market will be covered and have improved amenities such as water, electricity, and a creche. Next steps will be to determine location, coordinate optimum design with engineers, and commission construction. Genser has made it a top priority to contribute generously to the recovery and reconstruction of Appiatse and ensure that this commitment is fulfilled.
Upon learning of the tragedy in January 2022, Genser immediately set up a fundraiser together with AmCham and received close to USD 50K of contributions from individuals and the private sector. Genser matched every dollar received. GUA contributed an additional USD 40K. Additionally, Genser donated 1,000 cement bags to provide urgent support for the construction of emergency homes.
About the explosion:
On January 20th, 2022, the town of Appiatse was obliterated when a truck carrying explosives collided with a motorcycle.
Ghana explosion: Almost entire town leveled after explosives delivery truck crash - CNN
Mining Truck Explodes in Ghana, Killing Dozens - The New York Times (nytimes.com)
About Genser:
Genser Energy is an energy solutions provider. The company builds, owns, and operates distributed generation installations and natural gas distribution infrastructure, selling power and natural gas to mines, industries, and utilities. Over the past fifteen years, Genser has commissioned seven power plants with current installed capacity of over 160MW. In addition, Genser has developed its own fuel midstream facilities for its thermal plants and is the largest and only private owner of natural gas pipelines in Ghana with a network of 315km of 12-20” natural gas pipelines and a Liquified Petroleum Gas port terminal at Takoradi. Genser’s operations reflect a firm commitment to increase access to reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective electricity and natural gas in Africa with a long-term ambition to deliver energy solutions exclusively from low carbon resources.
