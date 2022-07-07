The Legacy of Hope Foundation is Grateful to the Mount Royal University
The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is thankful for the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Mount Royal University.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is thankful for the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Mount Royal University. Thanks to this donation, the LHF will continue to produce education materials and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories, as well as the impacts of abuses on 7 generations of Indigenous Peoples and communities as a result of attending Residential and Day Schools, and/or being affected by the Sixties Scoop.
Mount Royal University is a public university in Calgary, Alberta. It is located in the traditional territories of Niitsitapi and the people of the Treaty 7 region in Southern Alberta. The university offers a variety of programs at various levels. It offers bachelor’s degree, diplomas, certificate courses and community service learning. The university aims to transform and educate the community.
“Mount Royal University is committed to a journey of Reconciliation and decolonization. The displays and educational materials from the Legacy of Hope Foundation provide a way to promote awareness of Indigenous Peoples, our shared histories, and our current realities. We support this work so that others may benefit from these resources,” said Linda Manyguns, PhD, Associate Vice-President of Indigenization and Decolonization.
“We are happy to acknowledge the generosity of Mount Royal University. Having allies across Canada that are committed to this journey of healing and Reconciliation brings awareness to Canadians of our country’s past and that much closer to a brighter future,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families and communities from attending Residential and/or Day School. By fostering empathy and understanding, LHF encourages people to address discrimination and injustice and contributes to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples.
The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curricula for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. In order to offer solutions on how to be an ally. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
To learn about Mount Royal University, please visit: https://www.mtroyal.ca/
Teresa Edwards
Legacy of Hope Foundation
info@legacyofhope.ca