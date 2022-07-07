The Legacy of Hope Foundation Acknowledges Hannah Gray
The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Hannah Gray.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Hannah Gray. Thanks to this donation, the LHF will continue to produce education materials and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories, as well as the impacts of abuses on 7 generations of Indigenous Peoples and communities as a result of attending Residential and Day Schools, and/or being affected by the Sixties Scoop.
Hannah Gray is a young woman connected to the community of Sandy Lake, she is currently working as a nurse in remote Indigenous communities and is supporting communities that don’t have access to care. Hannah was recently awarded a Nursing Excellence Award from Indigenous Services Canada and much of her work is now focused on advocacy for Indigenous Peoples, particularly in the health care sector.
“We are so grateful to the kindness and generosity of individuals, like Hannah Gray. In order for healing and Reconciliation to happen, we need more people, like Hannah, supporting and advocating for Indigenous Peoples,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families and communities from attending Residential and/or Day School. By fostering empathy and understanding, LHF encourages people to address discrimination and injustice and contributes to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples.
The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
