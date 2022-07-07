Lecturio Launches Brand-New Cardiovascular Pathology Course with Leading Harvard Educator
Lecturio has released a new medical course taught by Richard Mitchell MD featuring 10 hours of video content.
I am delighted to announce another industry-leading course in Lecturio’s library. Dr. Mitchell’s teaching is world class, and we are pleased to have such an in-depth resource on our platform.”LEIPZIG, GERMANY, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joining a deep library of medical education resources, Lecturio’s new cardiovascular pathology course is taught by Richard Mitchell MD, Professor of Pathology at Harvard Medical School. The course offers students the ability to learn how to identify the most common signs and symptoms associated with cardiac anomalies and assists them in achieving proficiency in analyzing ECG tracings.
— Dr. Tobias Georgi, Chief Content Officer Lecturio
In the course, students will be introduced to the pathophysiologies of hypertension, atherosclerosis, ischemic heart disease, valvular heart disease and pathological heart sounds, congestive heart failure, diseases of the pericardium, and arrhythmias.
The course features over 80 highly detailed lecture videos, accompanied by almost 300 tailor-made quiz questions for students to test their knowledge, as well as additional in-depth articles to help them master the content.
The news follows the release of several other Lecturio courses this year, including Fundamental Clinical Skills for Nurses and Nursing Care of the Childbearing Family. These releases form part of Lecturio’s vision to upend the medical professions education market by making advanced learning-science-based teaching methods accessible to faculty around the world.
Dr. Mitchell, in addition to his work as an educator, is a noted figure within the field of pathology, having served as President of the American Society for Investigative Pathology from 2020–2021 and as Senior Associate Editor of The American Journal of Pathology until 2018.
Dr. Tobias Georgi, Chief Content Officer at Lecturio said: “I am delighted to announce another industry-leading course in Lecturio’s library. Dr. Mitchell’s teaching is world class, and we are pleased to have such an in-depth resource on our platform.”
Lutz Mükke
Lecturio
+49 179 4553542
email us here