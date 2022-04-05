Submit Release
Lecturio’s Fundamental Clinical Skills for Nurses sets new standards in nursing education

Lecturio has just released a new gem enriching its online nursing education content base.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The comprehensive Fundamental Clinical Skills for Nurses course is brought to life by Clinical Skills Educator Samantha Rhea.

Safe, effective nursing care requires nurses to be experts in assessment and technical clinical skills. This course provides all the theoretical and practical background nursing students need to succeed. It helps them confidently build clinical nursing skills through comprehensive videos and assessment materials led by Clinical Skills Educator Samantha Rhea (RN, MSN), a practicing interventional cardiology nurse, university faculty member, and award-winning clinical teaching expert. Via cutting-edge video lessons and related assessment material, Samantha Rhea guides students through a wide range of topics and clinical scenarios.

A new level of learning for nursing students

Rhonda Lawes, Director of Nursing Education at Lecturio: “Mastering clinical nursing skills is one of the core components of nursing education. Our fundamental skills course sets a new standard in nursing education, using both video and assessment material to actively engage student nurses in real-life clinical settings. It’s a significant addition to our comprehensive library of learning materials and courses.”

More than 170 concise, easy-to-follow videos

Lecturio’s Fundamental Clinical Skills for Nurses comprises more than 170 concise, easy-to-follow videos covering a wide range of topics, from hand hygiene to wound care to medication administration and much more. Recall quizzes with spaced retrieval test students’ understanding and empower active learning and memorization. Key learning objectives keep students on track while they learn, and online student events and mobile apps let nursing students connect directly with peers and educators, and study on-the-go.

Lutz Mükke
Lecturio
+49 179 4553542
email us here

