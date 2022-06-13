Lecturio Course Release: Nursing Care of the Childbearing Family
Lecturio has released an important new nursing course: Nursing Care of the Childbearing Family, taught by renowned educator Jacquelyn McMillian-Bohler.
Dr. McMillian-Bohler provides an expert, engaging, and inclusive learning experience regarding the most important concepts in caring for the childbearing family.”LEIPZIG, GERMANY, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new course is led by Jacquelyn McMillian-Bohler, an Assistant Clinical Professor at Duke University School of Nursing and a certified nurse-midwife. She teaches Health Promotion and Perinatal Nursing in the pre-professional and Master’s degree programs at Duke, and has led global health immersions to China, the Philippines, and South America.
Nursing care of the childbearing family is a sensitive area of nursing that demands a high level of empathy and skill. Through easy-to-follow video lessons and recall questions, Jacquelyn McMillian-Bohler guides students through the different areas of care, from the ovarian cycle, to what to expect at the first prenatal visit, to preparing for labor and delivery, and more.
A comprehensive approach to caring for the childbearing family
Rhonda Lawes, Director of Nursing Education at Lecturio notes that “Dr. McMillian-Bohler provides an expert, engaging, and inclusive learning experience regarding the most important concepts in caring for the childbearing family. This course not only helps nursing students master the technical skills they need when attending to the childbearing family but also teaches the empathic skills that are so crucial for this type of care. It’s an important addition to the Lecturio family of nursing courses.”
Hundreds of concise videos and recall questions
Lecturio’s Nursing Care of the Childbearing Family course helps students master clinical topics in this field through a comprehensive collection of 187 easy-to-follow videos covering a wide range of topics, from what to expect at prenatal care visits, to the role of neurotransmitters and hormones, to fetal monitoring and the basics of labor and delivery. Targeted recall quizzes test students’ understanding of topics and keep their learning on track. Downloadable study materials enhance learning and comprehension.
