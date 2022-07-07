Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,668 in the last 365 days.

Austin Gardner Announces New Ministry Launch

Pastor Austin Gardner

Austin Gardner

Alignment Ministries Logo

Austin Gardner Announces the Launch of Alignment Ministries will continue life-on-life mentorship and discipleship from a new platform.

BALL GROUND, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Gardner Announces the Launch of Alignment Ministries. Austin Gardner and his team are will continue their current life-on-life ministries from a new online platform. Today, we are excited to announce the launch of Alignment Ministries. Alignment Ministries is the center of all our services including: “Society of Mentors” which is a Biblical mentorship for church leaders and Christian missionaries, “Ministry Investments” which allows you easily invest in missionaries overseas, and “From Austin’s Pen” where Austin shares articles based on his 50 years of experience in Ministry and Biblical Preaching.

Our mission is to spread the influence of Christ and maximize the impact of Biblical life-on-life discipleship. Our goal is to align the priorities and investments of those who serve in the ministry and those who seek to enable it. We work to bring to life the unique gifts God has given each of us.


Austin Gardner has been a minister and preacher for more than 50 years. During that time, he has done decades of missionary work and has supported missionaries and missions themselves. In his missionary endeavors, Austin developed a system of mentoring he calls life-on-life discipleship.

Life-on-life discipleship is defined as “Laboring in the lives of a few with the intention of imparting one’s life, God’s Word, and the gospel in such a way as to see them become mature and equipped followers of Christ, committed to doing the same in the lives of others.” Essentially, this means that the biblical text is taught through a personal relationship.

Our team at Alignment Ministries has high hopes for the future. We hope to deepen our relationship with God and share the gospel message with as many people as possible.

Austin Gardner
Alignment Ministries
+1 770-500-8021
info@alignmentministries.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Austin Gardner Announces New Ministry Launch

Distribution channels: Education, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.