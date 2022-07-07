Austin Gardner Announces New Ministry Launch

Austin Gardner Alignment Ministries Logo

Austin Gardner Announces the Launch of Alignment Ministries will continue life-on-life mentorship and discipleship from a new platform.

BALL GROUND, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Gardner Announces the Launch of Alignment Ministries. Austin Gardner and his team are will continue their current life-on-life ministries from a new online platform. Today, we are excited to announce the launch of Alignment Ministries. Alignment Ministries is the center of all our services including: “Society of Mentors” which is a Biblical mentorship for church leaders and Christian missionaries, “Ministry Investments” which allows you easily invest in missionaries overseas, and “From Austin’s Pen” where Austin shares articles based on his 50 years of experience in Ministry and Biblical Preaching.

Our mission is to spread the influence of Christ and maximize the impact of Biblical life-on-life discipleship. Our goal is to align the priorities and investments of those who serve in the ministry and those who seek to enable it. We work to bring to life the unique gifts God has given each of us.



Austin Gardner has been a minister and preacher for more than 50 years. During that time, he has done decades of missionary work and has supported missionaries and missions themselves. In his missionary endeavors, Austin developed a system of mentoring he calls life-on-life discipleship.

Life-on-life discipleship is defined as “Laboring in the lives of a few with the intention of imparting one’s life, God’s Word, and the gospel in such a way as to see them become mature and equipped followers of Christ, committed to doing the same in the lives of others.” Essentially, this means that the biblical text is taught through a personal relationship.

Our team at Alignment Ministries has high hopes for the future. We hope to deepen our relationship with God and share the gospel message with as many people as possible.