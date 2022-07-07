Shareholder Badge NFT Fragment upgraded to AEX Endorser Badge NFT, enjoying shareholder rights and interests
EINPresswire.com/ -- The "AEX Shareholder Badge NFT Fragment" will be upgraded to the "AEX Endorser Badge NFT," according to the July 6 announcement from AEX Global titled "Helping the Platform Return to Normal and Inviting You to Be the Platform Spokesperson." AEX Endorser Badge NFT has the same full shareholder rights and interests as AEX Shareholder Badge NFT. By creating a "Platform Endorser Group" and inviting users with "Endorser Badges", AEX aims to create a new platform together with them. To help you understand the AEX Endorser Badge NFT more, this article will explain the announcement in more detail. It will cover the history of the issue, acquisition strategies, special rights and interests, application value, and other topics.
Due to the impact of the industry situation and short-term liquidity, AEX experienced a bank run in mid-June, although many consumers continued to take advantage of the offer. As a token of appreciation for the loyalty and support of the platform's core users, AEX issued 600 shareholder badges NFT and gave users a 15% stake in each platform. Except for the top 300 ranked users who will receive 500 NFT, the remaining 100 users are entitled to 2000 badge fragments , i.e. all 20 badge fragments can be combined to form a full AEX shareholder badge NFT.
As part of its ongoing operations, AEX decided to upgrade 2,000 NFT fragments from the shareholder badge to a real shareholder symbol starting in July. The main content of the upgrade is:
The former "AEX Shareholder Badge NFT Fragments" will become the "AEX Endorser Badge NFT" and will have the same rights and privileges as the original "AEX Shareholder Badge NFT".
Through leaderboards and activities, 1290 Endorser Badges will be distributed, of which 710 have already been sent. The 301st to 700th NFT shareholders will receive 600 medals, while the additional 690 badges will be distributed at subsequent activities.
Set up a "platform endorser group," invite users of the "endorser badge NFT" and AEX, and ask them to work together to create a new platform by giving rewards. By announcing, promoting and inviting big customers, the endorser group members can get rewards in GAT or the endorser badge NFT .
The "normal course of business" described in the announcement is supported by the following factors: Based on the observation of the open variant and its liquidity data, a significant portion of users have stopped raising money, easing the situation objectively; for several days in a row, the loading amount of the platform has been larger than its withdrawal amount, and its hematopoietic function is gradually improving; the temporarily frozen balances of users are given more opportunities for liquidity and value enhancement thanks to the introduction of the AUSD stable currency and the account bond function. AEX team has decided to comprehensively strengthen the rights and interests of "AEX Endorser Badge NFT" as they enjoy the status quo of all good platforms.
With a shareholding ratio of 0.001 percent or 1/25 of the "AEX Shareholder Badge NFT," the "AEX Endorser Badge NFT" is converted into direct equity. Enjoy all the regular AEX shareholder rights and benefits, such as annual dividend, quarterly financial report review, voting on decisions, tracking and notifying shareholder meetings, etc. A user can create a shareholder badge and receive 0.025 percent equity once they have more than 20 endorser badges.
The "AEX Shareholder Badge NFT" is distributed through numerous ways to reach more engaged users of the platform. To date, a total of 710 donations have been made through five different channels, including 600 through chain recharge activities, 60 through Texas activities, 10 through shareholder spokesperson activities, 30 through turntable activities, and 10 through GAT discount subscriptions.
The 1290 remaining AEX endorser badges NFT have not yet been distributed, and the rankings and activities will be used to announce them. The rankings will be used to distribute 600 pieces, with the 301st to 500th users receiving 2 pieces and the 501st to 700th users receiving 1 piece. The final ranking list will be announced on December 31, 2022 and will depend mainly on variables such as the number of important customers and the daily recharge amount.
The creation of the "Platform Endorser Group" will allow NFT holders of the AEX Endorser Badge to provide more insightful feedback on the platform under development. AEX will spend 300,000GAT each month to support speakers who help promote and publicise the company's many businesses worldwide. NFT holders who have promoted AEX more than ten times are eligible to apply in this category.
For members of the "Platform Endorser Group," AEX also offers 240 "AEX Endorser Badge NFT" rewards. The highest (1st place) receives three of the eight platform endorsers who receive the top five newly invited major customers each month. Currently, users must own $100,000 worth of tokens to use AEX. 16 rewards each month, with a maximum of 4 rewards, are given to the platform spokespersons who are the first to invite all significant customers who are in the top ten in the month's real data. The following numbers affect the reward: the net amount of online recharges from friends (major clients), the net amount of OTC deposits, the net amount of AUSD purchases and the net amount of wealth management.
In updating the AEX Endorser Badge NFT, the AEX team not only significantly improved the rights and interests of 2,000 AEX Endorser Badges NFT, but also provided more feedback for engaged users. First, the reach of core users has increased by 133%, and the number of users on the ranking list has increased from the top 300 to the top 700. Second, the NFT shares of the rebate exchange, which is a more rigorous way to welcome the rebate, is paid for the first time in the industry. AEX believe that with the support of all users around the world, the platform business in general will normalize faster, and both new and existing assets can benefit more from the opportunities to increase the value of the flow.
Shergina Asya
Due to the impact of the industry situation and short-term liquidity, AEX experienced a bank run in mid-June, although many consumers continued to take advantage of the offer. As a token of appreciation for the loyalty and support of the platform's core users, AEX issued 600 shareholder badges NFT and gave users a 15% stake in each platform. Except for the top 300 ranked users who will receive 500 NFT, the remaining 100 users are entitled to 2000 badge fragments , i.e. all 20 badge fragments can be combined to form a full AEX shareholder badge NFT.
As part of its ongoing operations, AEX decided to upgrade 2,000 NFT fragments from the shareholder badge to a real shareholder symbol starting in July. The main content of the upgrade is:
The former "AEX Shareholder Badge NFT Fragments" will become the "AEX Endorser Badge NFT" and will have the same rights and privileges as the original "AEX Shareholder Badge NFT".
Through leaderboards and activities, 1290 Endorser Badges will be distributed, of which 710 have already been sent. The 301st to 700th NFT shareholders will receive 600 medals, while the additional 690 badges will be distributed at subsequent activities.
Set up a "platform endorser group," invite users of the "endorser badge NFT" and AEX, and ask them to work together to create a new platform by giving rewards. By announcing, promoting and inviting big customers, the endorser group members can get rewards in GAT or the endorser badge NFT .
The "normal course of business" described in the announcement is supported by the following factors: Based on the observation of the open variant and its liquidity data, a significant portion of users have stopped raising money, easing the situation objectively; for several days in a row, the loading amount of the platform has been larger than its withdrawal amount, and its hematopoietic function is gradually improving; the temporarily frozen balances of users are given more opportunities for liquidity and value enhancement thanks to the introduction of the AUSD stable currency and the account bond function. AEX team has decided to comprehensively strengthen the rights and interests of "AEX Endorser Badge NFT" as they enjoy the status quo of all good platforms.
With a shareholding ratio of 0.001 percent or 1/25 of the "AEX Shareholder Badge NFT," the "AEX Endorser Badge NFT" is converted into direct equity. Enjoy all the regular AEX shareholder rights and benefits, such as annual dividend, quarterly financial report review, voting on decisions, tracking and notifying shareholder meetings, etc. A user can create a shareholder badge and receive 0.025 percent equity once they have more than 20 endorser badges.
The "AEX Shareholder Badge NFT" is distributed through numerous ways to reach more engaged users of the platform. To date, a total of 710 donations have been made through five different channels, including 600 through chain recharge activities, 60 through Texas activities, 10 through shareholder spokesperson activities, 30 through turntable activities, and 10 through GAT discount subscriptions.
The 1290 remaining AEX endorser badges NFT have not yet been distributed, and the rankings and activities will be used to announce them. The rankings will be used to distribute 600 pieces, with the 301st to 500th users receiving 2 pieces and the 501st to 700th users receiving 1 piece. The final ranking list will be announced on December 31, 2022 and will depend mainly on variables such as the number of important customers and the daily recharge amount.
The creation of the "Platform Endorser Group" will allow NFT holders of the AEX Endorser Badge to provide more insightful feedback on the platform under development. AEX will spend 300,000GAT each month to support speakers who help promote and publicise the company's many businesses worldwide. NFT holders who have promoted AEX more than ten times are eligible to apply in this category.
For members of the "Platform Endorser Group," AEX also offers 240 "AEX Endorser Badge NFT" rewards. The highest (1st place) receives three of the eight platform endorsers who receive the top five newly invited major customers each month. Currently, users must own $100,000 worth of tokens to use AEX. 16 rewards each month, with a maximum of 4 rewards, are given to the platform spokespersons who are the first to invite all significant customers who are in the top ten in the month's real data. The following numbers affect the reward: the net amount of online recharges from friends (major clients), the net amount of OTC deposits, the net amount of AUSD purchases and the net amount of wealth management.
In updating the AEX Endorser Badge NFT, the AEX team not only significantly improved the rights and interests of 2,000 AEX Endorser Badges NFT, but also provided more feedback for engaged users. First, the reach of core users has increased by 133%, and the number of users on the ranking list has increased from the top 300 to the top 700. Second, the NFT shares of the rebate exchange, which is a more rigorous way to welcome the rebate, is paid for the first time in the industry. AEX believe that with the support of all users around the world, the platform business in general will normalize faster, and both new and existing assets can benefit more from the opportunities to increase the value of the flow.
Shergina Asya
AEX Exchange
+86 186 8066 5231
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other