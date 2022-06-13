AEX Global launches novel capital and interest protected asset management product to counteract crypto market downturn
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global crypto market continues to decline. The APR of BTC in financial products on Binance, Gate.io, OKX and other crypto exchanges has been as low as about 5%, compared to 10-20% in a bull market. Cryptocurrency players have lost confidence, but a principal- and interest-guaranteed financial product recently launched by AEX Global, a provider of digital life services - "Smart Savings" - quickly caught the attention of crypto whales with an ultra-high APY of 17.6%. According to AEX Global's asset management team, the amount of the first two rounds of Smart Savings was fully subscribed within 20 minutes of launch. Many V8 users invested hot coins like BTC, USDT, DOGE, and LTC in Smart Savings on AEX in a bear market, which is a proof that they are bullish about the cryptocurrency industry in the long run and highly appreciate AEX's asset management team.
The API of the underlying USDC and USDT is now up to 17.6% in AEX Global's Smart Savings. The more you subscribe, the more the interest rate will increase. In addition, Smart Savings offers an exclusive benefit for new users who can enjoy an APY of 80%, so new users can have the first experience of this financial product with very high yield. AEX Global has been operating continuously for 9 years with zero security incidents. Their financial products follow the principle of guaranteeing principal and interest, and users can enjoy the highest returns in the industry.
AEX Global Smart Savings is a principal- and interest-guaranteed financial product that, by taking BTC and USDT (more coins in the future) to purchase mining rigs and manage returns, allows users to earn returns in tokens while option hedging to reduce value fluctuations and other risks. Taking BTC Smart Savings as an example, after raising funds, AEX will order mining rigs (88.5T~150T) from our partner Bitmain and have them working in locations around the world, starting from places like New York, California, and Texas.
On the most concerning issue of avoiding asset security risks, the AEX Global asset management team said, "Smart Savings undertakes the preliminary work of finding mining farms, complying with local procedures, technical/machine maintenance, etc. At the same time, it employs the risk control mechanism of option hedging to avoid the risk of loss due to cryptocurrency price fluctuations. Users do not have to bear any risks involved in DeFi mining, and the probability of loss is low. Of course, there is another risk that comes from local regulations. If local regulations change, AEX Global will relocate the mining rigs as soon as possible. The cost of this will not be borne by the user."
The low-risk, high-return charm of Smart Savings has attracted the attention of cryptocurrency users around the world. It has launched 5 rounds with a total of 1600+ BTC, 28 million USDT, 135 million DOGE, 45,000 LTC and 6 million USDC for subscription and all of them were subscribed in a very short time. Currently, V8-level users from all over the world have started to take advantage of AEX services. As this product is in a limited-time trial operation, no financial data is displayed on the platform. As the number of participants increases in the future, AEX Global will invest in more technical personnel to develop a real-time visual data display to ensure that any user income is fair and transparent.
About AEX Global
Founded in 2013, AEX Global aims to become an international "Digital Life Service Provider" to provide 1 billion users with a diversified digital asset management service that is secure, complete and easy to use. AEX is committed to safe investment and stable asset growth. It provides protection for users' assets through crypto licensing and fiat currency compliance. More than millions of users from over 100 countries and regions have joined AEX in the past 9 years. 8 international headquarters are located in the US, Japan, Hong Kong, the UK, Singapore, Vietnam, France, and the United Arab Emirates.
Shergina Asya
