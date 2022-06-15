AEX Global Celebrates 9th Anniversary and Gives Away $90,000
EINPresswire.com/ -- AEX Global 9th Anniversary Celebration opens with 90,000 USDT bonus to fight the bear market. From June 14 to June 30, users who manage their crypto assets at AEX, share stories on Twitter using #aexturns9 or join the AEX Telegram and are active in the community can participate in the airdrop activities.
AEX Global has a rich financial business model with three major financial derivatives - financing, lending, and ASwap liquidity mining - that provide users with rich opportunities to earn cryptocurrency, and they are also the foundation of AEX. Thankfully, the benefits of AEX Global's 9th anniversary will be sent out first in the AEX Finance section.
During the financial ranking event a total of 1BTC, 9ETH and 545,000 USDT will be given away in the airdrops, and the top 100 users in the leaderboard can share the bonus. During the campaign, the No.1 ranked player will be rewarded with 1 BTC for investing in BTC, ETH and USDT DeFi smart pool/regular finance. The top 10 players will be rewarded with USDT worth almost 10,000. The top 100 users can share the airdrop of over USDT 20,000 based on the total amount invested. Moreover, you can invest in BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC DeFi smart pool and sign up to enjoy up to 9% interest increase!
In addition to operational activities to increase benefits for users, Twitter @aexglobal launched a new "AEX and Me, 1,000 USDT Waiting for You!", AEX Finance was officially launched in April 2019 and has added more than $200 million to the crypto wealth of tens of thousands of users over the past 3 years, with a cumulative total of more than 13.000 participating users and a cumulative investment of about $50 billion, making it the digital asset service platform with the highest reputation and returns in the industry.
"Community Bonus, Share 90,000 GAT" has a very low participation threshold. New users joining AEX Community Telegram for the first time have the opportunity to earn 99 GET rewards. AEX is in the phase of accelerating the building of a global ecosystem. Various airdrop benefits can be obtained in the community. The AEX Institute will also provide you with up-to-date information from the crypto industry.
This ninth anniversary celebration of AEX Global includes all products from Term Earnings and Flexible Earnings, DeFi Smart Pool, Staking, Dual Investment, Fixed Savings, Lending, Instalment Purchase, Aswap, etc., with the highest APR in the industry today. For nine years, AEX Global has been providing continuous, safe and stable value enhancement and financial turnover services to its users in more than 100 countries and regions around the world.
The $90,000 airdropped as part of AEX Global's 9th anniversary is just an appetizer, with more benefits to come soon.
About AEX Global
Founded in 2013, AEX Global is a cryptocurrency exchange that aims to become an international "Digital Life Service Provider" to provide 1 billion users with a diversified digital asset management service that is secure, complete and easy to use. AEX advocates safe investment and stable asset appreciation. It provides protection for users' assets through crypto licenses and fiat currency compliance. More than millions of users from over 100 countries and regions have joined AEX in the past 9 years. 8 international headquarters are located in the US, Japan, Hong Kong, the UK, Singapore, Vietnam, France, and the United Arab Emirates.
