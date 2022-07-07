Working Visit of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Bali, Indonesia, 7 to 8 July 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, will make a working visit to Bali, Indonesia, from 7 to 8 July 2022, to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at the invitation of Indonesian Minister ­­for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi. Singapore has been invited as Convenor of the Global Governance Group, which comprises 30 small- and medium-sized members of the United Nations (UN) and which seeks to facilitate greater dialogue between the G20 and the wider UN membership.



Against the backdrop of increased geopolitical tensions, high inflation and concerns over global supply chains, the Foreign Ministers will focus their discussions on strengthening multilateralism and addressing food and energy security. They will be guided by the theme of Indonesia’s 2022 G20 Presidency “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.



Minister Balakrishnan will also have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

