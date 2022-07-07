Việt Nam attends Premiere Vision 2022 in Paris

VIETNAM, July 7 -

PARIS — More than 10 Vietnamese outstanding enterprises have attended the Premiere Vision 2022, an essential event for the entire textile industry, which is taking place from July 5-7 at Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Paris, France.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng the participation of Vietnamese businesses in this fair reflected their desire to promote cooperation with France and other countries, in the context that the two governments are resuming trade relations with the world following severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the ambassador, the Việt Nam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) which took effect in August 2020 is an important legal foundation for Vietnamese enterprises in general and of textile ones in particular in conquering the French and EU markets.

Trương Văn Cẩm, vice chairman of the Việt Nam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), said with over three million workers, Việt Nam's textile and garment industry is one of the key export industries and has achieved strong growth in recent years with a total turnover of over US$40 billion per year.

He attributed the achievement to the trade promotion activities and active participation of the industry in trade fairs and exhibitions in many countries, along with the adoption of a variety of solutions.

Although the EU is a large and potential market, it is a choosy one, Cẩm said, adding that attending such events as Premier Vision 2022 will help businesses understand the demand and tastes of European customers.

Executive director of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Việt Nam, Adam Koulaksezian, said joining the fair offers an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to introduce their products as the world is currently facing supply difficulties after two years of stagnation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premiere Vision is the largest and most prestigious fair of the textile and fashion industry in France, attracting more than 60,000 visitors and 1,200 international exhibitors in five major divisions namely casual wear, office and sports fashion, jeanswear and jackets. — VNS