Senate Bill 1171 Printer's Number 1848

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - DRIVERS OPERATING ONLY IN INTRASTATE COMMERCE, EXCEPT AS

FOLLOWS:

(III) NO FEDERAL STATUTE, REGULATION, STANDARD OR

CRITERIA SHALL BE EXTENDED TO COVER FARM TRACTORS OR

DRIVERS OF FARM TRACTORS, REGARDLESS OF WHETHER THE FARM

TRACTOR IS OPERATED AS A COMBINATION.

(IV) NO FEDERAL STATUTE, REGULATION, STANDARD OR

CRITERIA SHALL BE EXTENDED TO COVER IMPLEMENTS OF

HUSBANDRY OTHER THAN FARM TRACTORS, FARM VEHICLES OR

DRIVERS OF THESE VEHICLES, REGARDLESS OF WHETHER THE

VEHICLE IS OPERATED AS A COMBINATION, PROVIDED THAT:

(A) THE VEHICLE'S OR COMBINATION'S GROSS WEIGHT,

GROSS VEHICLE WEIGHT RATING OR GROSS COMBINATION

WEIGHT RATING DOES NOT EQUAL OR EXCEED 26,001 POUNDS;

(B) THE VEHICLE OR COMBINATION IS NOT CARRYING

HAZARDOUS MATERIALS IN AN AMOUNT THAT REQUIRES THE

TOWING OR TOWED VEHICLE TO BE PLACARDED UNDER CHAPTER

83 (RELATING TO HAZARDOUS MATERIALS TRANSPORTATION);

AND

(C) THE VEHICLE OR COMBINATION IS NOT DESIGNED

OR USED TO TRANSPORT 16 OR MORE PEOPLE, INCLUDING THE

DRIVER.

(V) FOR PURPOSES OF [THIS PARAGRAPH] SUBPARAGRAPHS

(III) AND (IV), THE TERM "FARM TRACTORS" INCLUDES

TRACTORS DESIGNED FOR OFF-ROAD AGRICULTURAL USE,

COMBINES, CROP PICKERS, CROP AND FORAGE HARVESTERS,

THRESHERS, PLOWS, TILLERS, PLANTERS, SEEDERS, FIELD

SPRAYERS, FORAGE CUTTERS, BALERS AND SIMILAR VEHICLES

THAT ARE INFREQUENTLY OPERATED OR MOVED UPON HIGHWAYS AND

THAT ARE USED BY A FARMER IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION.

20220SB1171PN1848 - 7 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30