Senate Bill 382 Printer's Number 1849
PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 309, 638, 1231
PRINTER'S NO. 1849
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
382
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, REGAN, DiSANTO, MENSCH, BARTOLOTTA,
ROBINSON, BAKER, J. WARD, BROOKS, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON, DUSH,
PITTMAN, GORDNER, MARTIN, AUMENT, BROWNE AND LAUGHLIN,
MARCH 9, 2021
AMENDMENTS TO HOUSE AMENDMENTS, IN SENATE, JULY 6, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in public-private transportation
partnerships, further providing for definitions, for duties
of board, for operation of board and, for selection of
development entities, FOR PUBLIC-PRIVATE TRANSPORTATION
PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT AND FOR TAXATION OF DEVELOPMENT ENTITY
AND PROVIDING FOR PROHIBITION ON MANDATORY USER FEES; and
voiding prior initiatives RESCINDING, IN PART, A RESOLUTION
of the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "public-private transportation
partnership agreement" in section 9102 of Title 74 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is
amended by adding a definition to read:
§ 9102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
<--
<--
<--<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20