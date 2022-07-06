Senate Bill 382 Printer's Number 1849

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 309, 638, 1231

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

382

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, REGAN, DiSANTO, MENSCH, BARTOLOTTA,

ROBINSON, BAKER, J. WARD, BROOKS, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON, DUSH,

PITTMAN, GORDNER, MARTIN, AUMENT, BROWNE AND LAUGHLIN,

MARCH 9, 2021

AMENDMENTS TO HOUSE AMENDMENTS, IN SENATE, JULY 6, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in public-private transportation

partnerships, further providing for definitions, for duties

of board, for operation of board and, for selection of

development entities, FOR PUBLIC-PRIVATE TRANSPORTATION

PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT AND FOR TAXATION OF DEVELOPMENT ENTITY

AND PROVIDING FOR PROHIBITION ON MANDATORY USER FEES; and

voiding prior initiatives RESCINDING, IN PART, A RESOLUTION

of the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "public-private transportation

partnership agreement" in section 9102 of Title 74 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is

amended by adding a definition to read:

§ 9102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

