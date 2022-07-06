Submit Release
Senate Bill 1284 Printer's Number 1847

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1746

PRINTER'S NO. 1847

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1284

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, JUNE 13, 2022

AS RE-REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JULY 6, 2022

A SUPPLEMENT AN ACT

To the act of April 1, 1863 (P.L.213, No.227), entitled "An act

to accept the grant of Public Lands, by the United States, to

the several states, for the endowment of Agricultural

Colleges," making an appropriation from a restricted account

within the Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund.

PROVIDING FOR FUNDING FOR STATE-RELATED UNIVERSITIES FOR THE

FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2022, AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2023,

FOR COSTS BASIS, FOR FREQUENCY OF PAYMENTS AND FOR

RECORDKEEPING REQUIREMENTS; IMPOSING A DUTY ON THE AUDITOR

GENERAL; PROVIDING FOR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, FOR THE

AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE LAND SCRIP FUND AND FOR RESTRICTIONS;

AND MAKING APPROPRIATIONS.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The money of the restricted account within the

Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund is hereby appropriated for

the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, in accordance

with the provisions of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343,

No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, establishing the restricted

account.

Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2022, or

immediately, whichever is later.

