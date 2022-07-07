Global Urology Markets Poised to Reach Cver $11 Billion by 2028

We are very excited to announce the publication of our global urology market report, not only does this report have expanded coverage, but also provides extensively detailed segmentation and insights.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, is in the process of finalizing exclusive research on the global urological devices market report. The upcoming report will be addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. Overall, the global report on urological devices will include procedure volume, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, a complete competitive market share analysis, and more.

The full report suite on the global market for urological devices includes urinary catheters, urinary incontinence devices, stone management, benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices, urological endoscopes, low dose radiation brachytherapy (LDRB) seeds, nephrostomy devices, erectile dysfunction devices, and urinary guidewires.

Urological Device Market Trends and Insights:

The global urological devices market reached a value of $7.9 billion in 2021. Looking into the future, iData’s analysts expect the market to reach a value of $11.6 billion by 2028 exhibiting a CAGR of around 6% during 2022-2028. One of the most distinct trends within the global urological device market surrounds the ongoing shift towards outpatient services and minimally invasive surgical techniques. With COVID-19 in mind, iData’s analysts are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on the global urological devices market. These insights are included within the report as a major market contributor.

Breakdown by Region:

North America (Canada and the U.S.)

Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela)

Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.)

Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic,Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine)

Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan,Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea,Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam)

Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa,Sudan, Uganda).

Competitive Landscape:

iData's analysis will also include a detailed competitive analysis of all the competing companies in the global market. In 2021, the leading competitor in the urological device market was Boston Scientific. The company held leading positions in the urinary incontinence segment, stone management, BPH treatment, and erectile dysfunction device market. The company also held notable shares in the remaining segments, with the exception of urinary catheters and low dose radiation brachytherapy seeds.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global urological device market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global urological device market?

What are the key regional markets?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global urological device market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

