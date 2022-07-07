Submit Release
St Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2003597

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: St Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/06/2022 at approximately 1750 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Dawn Superneau                                               

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of Domestic Assault)

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:           

              On 07/06/2022 at approximately 1750 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to a private residence on Buck Hollow Rd in the town of Fairfax for a report of a domestic disturbance. During investigation, it was revealed that Dawn Superneau (Age 48 of Fairfax) willfully caused injury to a family member by striking them in the face. Subsequent to investigation, Superneau was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Superneau was released and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 07/07/2022 at 1300 hours to answer for the charge of Domestic Assault.             

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/07/2022 at 1300 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov

 

