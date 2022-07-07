St Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2003597
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper A. Currier
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/06/2022 at approximately 1750 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfax, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Dawn Superneau
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of Domestic Assault)
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/06/2022 at approximately 1750 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to a private residence on Buck Hollow Rd in the town of Fairfax for a report of a domestic disturbance. During investigation, it was revealed that Dawn Superneau (Age 48 of Fairfax) willfully caused injury to a family member by striking them in the face. Subsequent to investigation, Superneau was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Superneau was released and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 07/07/2022 at 1300 hours to answer for the charge of Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/07/2022 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov