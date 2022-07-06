Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 06, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 6, 2022

Convened at 3:00 P.M.

Recessed at 7:12 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Sheryl Delozier.

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker submitted for the record a copy of the Department of Community and Economic Development’s 2022 Mid-Year Allocation Report.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2725   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2726   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

 

HB 2728   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2729   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2730   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2731   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2732   Judiciary

HB 2733   Tourism and Recreational Development

HB 2734   Transportation

HB 2735   Transportation

HB 2736   Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

SB 1171       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

SB 275         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 442         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 588         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1105       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1284       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 151

HB 152

HB 359

HB 761

HB 1419

HB 1577

HB 1862

HB 2100

HB 2344

HB 2428

SB 317

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 151

HB 152

HB 359

HB 761

HB 1419

HB 1577

HB 1862

HB 2100

HB 2344

HB 2428

SB 317

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives is in recess.

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 06, 2022

