Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 06, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 6, 2022

Convened at 3:00 P.M.

Recessed at 7:12 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Sheryl Delozier.

Communications Received

The Speaker submitted for the record a copy of the Department of Community and Economic Development’s 2022 Mid-Year Allocation Report.

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 2725 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2726 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2728 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2729 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2730 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2731 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2732 Judiciary

HB 2733 Tourism and Recreational Development

HB 2734 Transportation

HB 2735 Transportation

HB 2736 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

SB 1171 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

SB 275 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 442 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 588 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1105 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1284 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 151

HB 152

HB 359

HB 761

HB 1419

HB 1577

HB 1862

HB 2100

HB 2344

HB 2428

SB 317

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 151

HB 152

HB 359

HB 761

HB 1419

HB 1577

HB 1862

HB 2100

HB 2344

HB 2428

SB 317

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives is in recess.