Arrest Carolyn Bryant Donham: NAASD Stands in Solidarity With the Till Family
EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the recent finding of the 1955 unserved arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant, the National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants (NAASD) joins members of the Till Family, the Emmett Till Justice for Families Mississippi Foundation and Local Organizing Committees of Greenville, MS and Jackson, MS in their demand to immediately arrest and prosecution of Carolyn Bryant.
On March 29, 2022, President Joe Biden signed H.R.55, the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act into law. While the Till name is being used in modern day to address ongoing hate crimes, the Federal Department of Justice is refusing to prosecute Carolyn Bryant because “hate crime laws were not in place in 1955.” This is a federal disgrace and represents a breach of the public trust.
The Department of Justice has the ability to prosecute Bryant utilizing the Enforcement Act of 1871 also known as the Ku Klux Klan Act which authorizes federal courts to bring suit against state officers and private actors for civil rights violations. American Freedmen, the descendants of persons enslaved in the United States, have never been afforded equal protection under law as provided for in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, One of the primary arguments to creating the KKK Act was because “violent acts went unpunished and Klan members and sympathizers were powerful enough that law enforcement would not arrest them, juries refused to convict, and judges would not hold fair trials,” Nicholas Mosvick, April 2021. The Emmett Till case epitomizes why the KKK Act was written.
Mississippi does not have a statute of limitations on murder or kidnapping. The current leaders in Mississippi: Attorney General Lynn Fitch; District Attorney for the Fourth Circuit Court District of Mississippi, Dewayne Richardson and Sunflower County Sheriff, James Haywood, all have a duty to act to arrest and prosecute Bryant. The Till Family has compelling new evidence that both local prosecutors and federal prosecutors are choosing to ignore.
NAASD stands in solidarity with the Till Family and for human rights protections for all Americans. If Germany can bring a 100 year old Nazi guard to trial for crimes against humanity, America can arrest and prosecute Carolyn Bryant for crimes against humanity.
Members of the Till Family will be holding a live press conference tomorrow:
Date: Thursday July 7, 2022
Time: 9am PST / 11am CST / 12pm EST
Location: US Federal Courthouse
E 501 Court Street, Jackson, MS 39201
Contact: Brother Kareem Muhammad 662-577-1258
The National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants was founded in 2019 to advance the National Movement for compensatory reparations for American Freedmen, the Descendants of U.S Chattel Slavery.
Khansa T. Jones-Muhammad
National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants
+1 202-503-4729
