SaskPower Releases 2021-22 Annual Report

CANADA, July 6 - Released on July 6, 2022

SaskPower continued to support Saskatchewan's economic recovery in the 2021-22 fiscal year, investing $922 million in capital projects to sustain, grow and modernize the provincial electric system.

The capital expenditure outlined in the Crown electrical utility's annual report, tabled today in Regina, included $385 million to repair and upgrade aging generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and $490 million on growth projects such as new generation facilities and expanded grid capacity.

"Electricity demand in Saskatchewan increased by 4.1 per cent in 2021-22 and is forecast to rise by an additional 1.4 per cent during this fiscal year - clear signs that our economic recovery is well underway," Minister Responsible for SaskPower Don Morgan said. "SaskPower played an important role in Saskatchewan's post-pandemic recovery, directly contributing $1.9 billion to the provincial economy."

SaskPower reported a net income of $11 million in 2021-22. This is down from $160 million in 2020-21, largely due to rising fuel costs and increased purchased power costs.

"In 2021-22, SaskPower made significant strides toward a cleaner energy future for Saskatchewan," SaskPower Vice-President of Finance and Business Performance and Chief Financial Officer Troy King said. "We expanded our company's zero-emission wind power capacity by 385 megawatts (MW) and commissioned Saskatchewan's first utility-scale solar facility. All low-and non-emitting generation options are still on the table as we work to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

Some notable accomplishments for SaskPower in 2021-22 include:

Commissioning Golden South Wind Facility, the province's largest-ever wind generation facility.

Commissioning Highfield Solar, Saskatchewan's first-ever utility-scale solar facility.

Continuing work on the new natural gas-fired Great Plains Power Station near Moose Jaw.

Continuing refurbishment projects to extend the life of the 289-MW E.B. Campbell Hydroelectric Station near Nipawin and the 186-MW Coteau Creek Hydroelectric Station at Diefenbaker Lake.

Commencing construction of SaskPower's Logistics Warehouse at the Global Transportation Hub.

Taking further steps toward evaluating the potential use of nuclear power from small modular reactors in Saskatchewan.

Selecting a vendor to build Saskatchewan's first-ever utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System in Regina.

Once again receiving Gold certification in Progressive Aboriginal Relations from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

