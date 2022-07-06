From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.



On Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m. 42-year-old Rebecca Moores, of Robbinston, was arrested without incident on an outstanding warrant for Murder by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit- North. The arrest occurred during a traffic stop on Hardy Point Road in Pembroke, with assistance from the Pleasant Point Police Department. Moores is charged in connection with the death of 53-year-old Paula Johnson who was found deceased in her home at 515 Leighton Point Road in Pembroke on the evening of Wednesday, February 9th, 2022. The arrest follows an intensive, months-long investigation. Moores was transported to the Washington County Jail.

