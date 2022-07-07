AcademicInfluence.com Publishes Dave Tomar’s The Complete Guide to Contract Cheating in Higher Education

The new epidemic on campus: 60% of college students admit to cheating. Expert Dave Tomar uncovers the real story behind cheating and explores solutions… Author Dave Tomar The Complete Guide to Contract Cheating in Higher Education

The most comprehensive exposé ever written on the deceit, desperation, and dollars that drive student cheating and fuel the contract essay writing industry

DENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheating in higher education has increased to nearly epidemic proportions. Current research says that nearly 60% of college students admit to having engaged in some form of plagiarism at least once. The rising popularity of online education has only intensified the problem.

But what is the real story behind why students cheat? And what can colleges, universities, and professional educators do to stem this tsunami of academic dishonesty?

AcademicInfluence.com is pleased to announce the publication of Dave Tomar’s guide to one of the most pressing issues for colleges today:

The Complete Guide to Contract Cheating in Higher Education

“_The Complete Guide to Contract Cheating in Higher Education_ is the most comprehensive resource on contract cheating in higher education yet compiled,” says author Dave Tomar, managing editor of Academic Influence. “But that’s not why I wrote it. I wrote it because our students are struggling, and whether educators realize it or not, the pandemic of cheating in higher education is a window into this struggle.”

A sampling of chapters and topics covered in _The Complete Guide to Contract Cheating in Higher Education_:

• Contract Cheating Is Real, and It’s a Real Problem

• A Brief History of Cheating in Higher Education

• A SWOT Analysis of the Contract Cheating Marketplace

• Who Cheats and Why?

• The Admission Essay: The Last Writing Checkpoint

• Design, Deter, Detect, Diagnose

Tomar knows the world of contract cheating intimately, having worked for a decade as an academic ghostwriter. Following a change of heart, he brought widespread attention to the thriving cheating industry under the pseudonym Ed Dante with his viral 2010 Chronicle of Higher Education article: "The Shadow Scholar." That article later expanded into the book _The Shadow Scholar: How I Made a Living Helping College Kids Cheat_ (Bloomsbury USA, 2013).

“My first book was written for students. This one is for educators who are trying to make sense of the factors driving their students to cheat and what can be done to address them,“ says Tomar. “This follow-up book is essential. Since my initial venture into exposing the cheating industry, the problems plaguing higher ed have only intensified. Student debt has intensified. Student mental health issues have intensified. And student cheating has intensified. All of these things are related.”

Tomar notes five points of desperation that compel America’s students to cheat...

• Desperation to compete with their fellow students

• Desperation to succeed in a terrifying job market

• Desperation to justify the enormous expense of their higher education

• Desperation to skate by without the critical academic skills needed to succeed

• Desperation to get a degree and get out of college before anybody realizes how deeply in over their heads they really are

“With _The Complete Guide to Contract Cheating in Higher Education_, my hope is to demonstrate that cheaters are neither evil nor immoral. Cheaters are students who believe they have no other choice,” says Tomar. “In order to cure this belief, we must begin to look at cheating not as an ethical issue, but an educational one that colleges, universities, and professional educators have the power to change. This book empowers them to make that change happen.”

Book details:

The Complete Guide to Contract Cheating in Higher Education

by Dave Tomar, foreword by Fred Switzer

Publisher ‏ : ‎ Academic Influence (June 17, 2022)

Language ‏ : ‎ English

Pages ‏ : ‎ 294 pages (Paperback)

ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 979-8218024819

UNSPSC-Code ‏ : ‎ 55101500

Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 6 x 0.67 x 9 inches (Paperback)

Formats: Hardback, Paperback, Kindle

