Public Meetings for Proposed US 183 N Widening Project to be Held in Lampasas and Lometa

LAMPASAS AND LOMETA – TxDOT invites the public to participate in a virtual or in-person meeting for the proposed US 183 N widening project in Lampasas County.

To view the virtual public meeting, visit the TxDOT website at TxDOT and search “US 183 Lampasas County” or scan the QR code below on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Materials will be posted by noon. Sign up for email updates on the project while online by clicking the subscribe button in the top right corner of the webpage.

In-person public meetings will be held at the following locations and times:

July 12, 2022

5:30 PM – 7:30 p.m.

Lometa ISD Cafeteria

100 N 8th St.

Lometa, TX 76853 July 14, 2022

5:30 PM – 7:30 p.m.

Old Lampasas Middle School

On Western Ave. between North Ave. and Ave. B.

Lampasas, TX 76550



The purpose of the project is to improve the safety and mobility of US 183. The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require additional right of way in some locations. Construction timing is not yet known.

The limits of the proposed project will be from just south of Lometa at US 190 to just north of US 281 in the city of Lampasas, as shown in the map below.

The proposed US 183 widening project includes the following:

Adding additional pavement width where necessary, for a total of four travel lanes, two in each direction

Dividing the roadway with a flush center median for making left-hand turning movements

Improving shoulders and guardrails

Improving drainage by upgrading culverts

Reducing slope (steepness) of ditches

Both virtual and in-person meeting opportunities will be conducted in English. If you need an interpreter or document translator because English is not your primary language or you have difficulty communicating effectively in English, one will be provided to you. If you have a disability and need assistance, special arrangements can be made to accommodate most needs. At the in-person public meeting, if you need interpretation or translation services or are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation to attend and participate in the in-person open house, please contact Lisa Tipton, at 325-643-0413 no later than 4 p.m. CT, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Please be aware that advance notice is required as some services and accommodations may require time for TxDOT to arrange.