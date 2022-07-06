Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,447 in the last 365 days.

Roads to Prosperity: Construction on schedule for completion of first half of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge construction project on Interstate 64

Page Content

 

Construction work is on schedule for the new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge on Interstate 64 to open to traffic later this fall. The new bridge is the first half of a project to replace the current interstate bridge over the Kanawha River between Nitro and St. Albans.
 
The 1,400-foot bridge is part of a widening project between the bridge and the US 35 interchange. The approximately $225 million project will widen I-64 from four to six lanes and includes replacing the existing bridge and five more bridges between Nitro and US 35.
 
The project is funded through Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.
 
Contractors began lifting steel beams into place high over the Kanawha River in February 2022. Cost of the project is approximately $34.6 million.
 
Once the new bridge is open to traffic, a second bridge just north of the existing structure will be built on the site of the current span using a portion of the existing bridge pilings. That project, at a cost of about $18 million, is expected to begin this fall and be complete by the summer of 2025.
 
Each bridge will be four lanes wide to allow traffic to pass between Nitro and St. Albans without having to enter the main traffic lanes. When the project is complete westbound traffic will use the new bridge, while the rebuilt existing span will carry eastbound traffic.
 
Entrance and exit ramps for the St. Albans exit are complete. Temporary entrance and exit ramps for the Nitro exit are currently under construction, with permanent ramps expected to be complete by the summer of 2025.​​​

You just read:

Roads to Prosperity: Construction on schedule for completion of first half of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge construction project on Interstate 64

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.