TOVUTI LMS LAUNCHES TOVUTI UNIVERSITY—A WORLD-CLASS LEARNING AND CERTIFICATION PROGRAM FOR LMS ADMINISTRATORS AND USERS
Graduates of TovutiU will gain skills to become experts in the LMS space, along with valuable knowledge that will bolster professional growth in the industry
We all know learners expect more these days. Enrolling in TovutiU creates an immediate opportunity to level up your organization's learning and development experience.”EAGLE, IDAHO, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tovuti LMS, the world's number one ranked learning management system, announced today the launch of Tovuti University (TovutiU)—a comprehensive learning and certification program that provides the foundational training that LMS administrators and users need to get started and be successful in an LMS environment. The program uses Tovuti's online learning platform, and TovutiU graduates will understand the hierarchy of course and team building in an LMS environment.
"As we continue to strive to give our customers the best support offered in the industry, we identified a huge gap," said Tovuti COO and CXO, Michael Krause. "Before TovutiU, it was almost impossible to find a place for LMS administrators to go to gain expertise and ultimately professional certification as they work to guide their organizations through adoption and success at the highest level."
Upon graduation and certification, TovutiU students will possess the knowledge required to excel in content creation, user management, robust reports, and much more. After receiving a TovutiU certification, those working within the administrator area of Tovuti will be able to create high-quality, engaging, and measurably successful LMS instances.
"We all know learners expect more these days," continued Krause. "Enrolling in TovutiU creates an immediate opportunity to level up your organization's learning and development experience. This means intimately understanding how to use an LMS (specifically Tovuti) to deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility, and establish skills as the universal language of growth and efficiency across your business using an experiential-driven system that meets the expectations of today's learners."
Currently, TovutiU is available at no charge to all Tovuti administrators. Professional certification is available for a small fee. Earning a TovutiU certification is an endorsement administrators can take back to their company to demonstrate personal investment and expertise in the LMS space. TovutiU certification is also valuable for those looking for career advancement, resume building, and opportunities to grow professionally in the learning and training industry.
About Tovuti LMS
Founded in 2017, Tovuti LMS is an adaptive, people-first learning platform that integrates technology, data, and content to foster an environment that promotes growth, agility, and higher performance. Tovuti helps organizations level up their training and development experience, delivering the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerating talent and career mobility, and establishing skills as the universal language of growth and efficiency across their business using an experiential-driven system that meets the expectations of today's learners. Tovuti serves customers and learners across the globe. For more information, please visit www.tovutilms.com
