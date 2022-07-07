Small Businesses in Nebraska Can Now Apply for $10,000 Grants as Part of Fiserv Back2Business Program
Approximately $1 million in grants available to local businesses!
Small businesses are facing challenges such as rising costs, supply chain disruptions & labor shortages, which are forcing many entrepreneurs to adapt to new ways of operating,”OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, including the popular Clover ® point of sale and business management platform used by hundreds of thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, is lending a helping hand to Nebraska businesses with the launch of the Fiserv Back2Business program in the state.
— Neil Wilcox, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Fiserv
Back2Business connects diverse small businesses with critical resources, including complimentary small business coaching, leading technology solutions such as Clover, and community partners. In partnership with the Association for Enterprise Opportunity (AEO), a leading national voice for underserved entrepreneurs that is creating opportunity for Black entrepreneurs through its Tapestry Project, the program will also award approximately $1 million in grants to minority-owned small businesses in Nebraska, with up to $10,000 awarded to individual businesses. Businesses based in Carter Lake and Council Bluffs; Iowa may also apply.
Fiserv has a significant presence in Nebraska, with locations in Omaha and Lincoln.
“We want to help address these challenges by supporting small businesses in Omaha, Lincoln and throughout Nebraska, a state more than 5,000 Fiserv associates call home. We look forward to seeing the positive impact the Back2Business program and grants will have on local small businesses, and how the program can help fuel their future success.” Eligible small businesses may apply for a Back2Business grant to assist with payroll, rent or lease payments, technology or equipment purchases, or premise redesign. Merchants must have revenues of less than $1 million annually, be founded prior to January 1, 2021, and have fewer than 11 total employees (including the owner). Applications will be accepted beginning June 17 at aeoworks.org/fiserv/.
Fiserv launched its Back2Business program in Nebraska with the presentation of grants to three black-owned small business based in North Omaha. Those receiving grants were:
- Ashlei Spivey of Best Burger, a family-owned-and-operated fast casual dining
service specializing in crafting burgers made from locally sourced, fresh ingredients.
- Gladys Harrison of Big Mama' s Kitchen & Catering, a family-owned-and-operated restaurant and catering business specializing in soul food and traditional American cuisine. Follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @bigmamasomaha.
- Tim Collins of TC Lifestyle Fit, a small business specializing in coaching fitness sessions and programs helping clients transform their bodies and lifestyles. Follow on Facebook @movingyourfitness.
In addition to Nebraska, Fiserv has sponsored the Back2Business program in New York, Milwaukee, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Oakland, Detroit, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington D.C. To date, Fiserv has presented more than 1,500 grants to small businesses through the program.
