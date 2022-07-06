Fantasy Operator MarketDraft Acquires DreamCo Design LLC
Fantasy stock market and cryptocurrency operator, MarketDraft INC, acquires fantasy sports betting software developer, DreamCo Design LLC.CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Tovmasian, the largest private shareholder of MarketDraft, INC, has acquired the long-time fantasy sports and betting technology vendor, DreamCo Design LLC, from Jay Correia, its founder and owner.
MarketDraft is a fantasy stock market and cryptocurrency platform that provides competitive contests and educational tools, providing what they call “education through gaming” where members use a fake money budget to pick stocks and cryptos to compete for prizes and other tools to test out market simulations.
DreamCo Design is a web and app development company with a variety of noteworthy public and private sector clients with the fantasy / betting industry being the business’ primary niche. The terms of the private sale involve cash, stock, and a multi-year employment agreement. The former owner will remain the Sr Consultant for DreamCo Design and take on a new role as CTO under MarketDraft, INC.
"I’m excited to be joining MarketDraft while also putting DreamCo Design in a position for continued success. Over the last 6 months, tens of thousands of people have flocked to play in contests on MarketDraft. There’s a huge demand from retail traders looking to learn and earn while avoiding the typical risks when it comes to buying stocks and crypto. Watching people compete for prizes, educate themselves, and learn from one another is very rewarding." --- Jay Correia (CTO | MarketDraft, INC)
DreamCo Design was founded in 2006 by Mr. Correia and former partner, Sean McCue. Mr. Correia has overseen the technical construction of numerous fantasy projects and previously served on the Board of Directors for the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association. DreamCo Design’s day-to-day operations are expected to continue without interruption, as will the various service contracts and partnership agreements that are in place with fantasy operators and data providers.
MarketDraft has completed its pre-seed funding round after successfully launching its platform and proving concept. The company plans to continue its private growth and secure additional industry partnerships prior to seeking additional capital.
