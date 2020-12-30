Centrol Launches Midwest AG-Industry Data App powered by DreamCo Design
Centrol Crop Consulting, one of the Midwest's largest crop consulting agency, launches new app by DreamCo Design to help farmers access their data.
We're thrilled to see how happy Centrol and their clients are with the new app. Tech matters in the AG industry more than ever. We look forward to seeing their success with the app in 2021 and beyond.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centrol Crop Consulting has successfully launched a new mobile app available on both iOS and Android to help farmers easily access technical data and all their important contacts on demand.
— DreamCo Design
The app was developed in partnership with agriculture app development company, DreamCo Design.
With the Centrol Portal app, farmers across the midwest are able to access their crop reports, field data, financials, and other important files on demand. Consultant profiles are also organized with the ability to reach important contacts with a couple of taps, helping farmers save time and get in touch with their contacts in the industry quickly and easily.
Features include data retrieval of PDF, DOC, videos, and crop imagery (JPG/PNG). Search, sort, and organization of materials into various folder structures for the data, contacts organized by group with click-to-call, and tap-to-email options, consultant bios, and more. Data is synchronized across web and app platforms allowing farmers to retrieve data in the field or in the office. Daily messages for file changes, new uploads, and important reports also trigger, alerting farmers to important notifications about their farm's data.
This app follows the continued trend in the AG industry of farming decisions being made by big data and analytics.
