Investors are Betting Big on Fantasy Sports
Fantasy sports and the betting industry is buzzing with investment activity with both big name-brands and start-up operators.CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been a busy year for fantasy sports and betting operators. The trailing 12 months have seen numerous mergers and acquisitions, public debuts ($DKNG), SPAC rumors ($HZON), and product launches from some of the biggest players in the industry.
Beyond the public deals, investments are also up significantly in the private sector.
“Over the last year, our clients and their financial backers have invested roughly $1M for start-up fantasy and betting projects with DreamCo Design. Hybrid style websites and apps that are focused on proving concept while limiting their regulatory costs are all the hype. Beyond our development contracts, we’ve also seen a big increase with inquiries. Casino brands, VC groups, and entrepreneurs have all reached out. The feedback we’ve gotten from data companies and various lawyers we work with in the industry also seems to imply there has been a big uptick.” – Jay Correia
Correia also noted numerous other private sector platforms that have launched or have acquired new rounds of funding in recent months; ranging from player prop picking parlay contests to season-long best-ball draft products.
The first large gathering of industry professionals since the COVID-19 pandemic is also slated to occur on June 6th – 8th, 2021 in Frisco, TX for the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association conference. The rapid evolution of gameplay and growth will likely be a hot topic.
