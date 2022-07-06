Derby Barracks/ Conditions of Release Violation Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A5002687
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/28/2022 at 22000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Coventry Station Rd, Coventry, VT
VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation
ACCUSED: Keith Sylvester
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry VT
VICTIM: NA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/28/22, the Vermont State Police was asked by the Orleans County State's Attorney's Office to conduct a conditions of release check on Keith Sylvester at his residence. Vermont State Police was advised Sylvester has a 24 hour curfew at his residence and could not consume alcohol. In speaking with Sylvester at his residence, the odor of intoxicants was detected. Sylvester was issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Court at a later date.
Lodged – Location: NA
Bail: NA
Mug Shot: NA
Court Date/Time: 8/20/22 at 1000 hours
Court: Orleans
