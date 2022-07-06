Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Conditions of Release Violation Arrest

CASE#: 22A5002687

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Abigail Drew                        

 

STATION:  Derby                    

 

CONTACT#: 334-8881 

 

  

 

DATE/TIME: 6/28/2022 at 22000 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Coventry Station Rd, Coventry, VT 

 

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation

 

  

 

ACCUSED:  Keith Sylvester                                        

 

AGE: 33

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry VT

 

  

 

VICTIM: NA

 

  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

 

 

            On 6/28/22, the Vermont State Police was asked by the Orleans County State's Attorney's Office to conduct a conditions of release check on Keith Sylvester at his residence. Vermont State Police was advised Sylvester has a 24 hour curfew at his residence and could not consume alcohol. In speaking with Sylvester at his residence, the odor of intoxicants was detected. Sylvester was issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Court at a later date.

 

 

Lodged – Location: NA

 

Bail: NA

 

Mug Shot: NA

 

Court Date/Time: 8/20/22 at 1000 hours

 

Court: Orleans

 

 

 

 

 

 



Trooper Abigail Drew

Vermont State Police

Troop A Derby

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

