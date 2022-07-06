Derby Barracks/ Conditions of Release Violation Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002687

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/28/2022 at 22000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Coventry Station Rd, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation

ACCUSED: Keith Sylvester

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry VT

VICTIM: NA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/28/22, the Vermont State Police was asked by the Orleans County State's Attorney's Office to conduct a conditions of release check on Keith Sylvester at his residence. Vermont State Police was advised Sylvester has a 24 hour curfew at his residence and could not consume alcohol. In speaking with Sylvester at his residence, the odor of intoxicants was detected. Sylvester was issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Court at a later date.

Lodged – Location: NA

Bail: NA

Mug Shot: NA

Court Date/Time: 8/20/22 at 1000 hours

Court: Orleans