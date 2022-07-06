Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of June 2022
Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction.CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary: Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction. The products and services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers and experts around the world and are held to the highest standards of excellence.
Full Release:
Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards®. “We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”
This month, Mom’s Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Apps and Software
• Children’s Picture Books
• Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• CoPiPa Toddler Pillow & Pillowcase
• Grabease Ergonomic Utensils With Hard Travel Case
• HOFISH Electric Double Breast Pump
• Sprout Ware® Sip & Straw Pocket
• HOFISH Electric Portable Breast Pump
• PöpNgo
• Grabease Double Sided Toothbrush With Stage 1 Finger Brush
Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Toddler Learning Flashcards by Merka
• CodeMonkey.com
Apps and Software
• Bebi Toddlers
• HappyKids
• Mintal Tracker
Children’s Picture Books
• My Story Recordable Book
• Dash and Nikki and The Jellybean Game
• Hugo Kringle Picture Book Pack
• Mindful Moments with Maude
• Abby the Crabby Tabby: Discovers Gratitude
• Dear Daughter: From Mother To Daughter Picture Book To Build Self Esteem
• The Tortoise and the Hare
• Goldilocks and the Three Bears
• Three Little Pigs: Recordable Storybook
• Little Palm: An Earth day Celebration
• It's Not My Fault!
• Mariana Publishing Full Pack
• Ronnies Pool
• Where's My Monster?
• Why Am I Here? A Child's Book About Purpose
• Allie the Albino Squirrel
• Brown Bear & Oofie Present: The Loss of an Loved One
Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Match the Farm Animals Puzzles
• Puzzle Doubles - Glow In The Dark – Monsters
• Space Explorers 48 Piece Science Puzzle
• Underwater Explorers 48 Piece Science Puzzle
• My Comic Book
• Dino Explorers 60 Piece Science Puzzle
• Empower Empathy
• Tongues Out!
• Techno Tiles - Super Set
• Coconuts
• Jazzminton Sport
• Trekking the National Parks Trivia
• Trekking the National Parks
Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Clumsy Clarabelle Goes Skating
• Clumsy Clarabelle Goes to the Playground
• ARpedia: Into the Curiosity Q
• Maisley’s Moon
Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• Wind
• Roosevelt Banks and the Attic of Doom
• From Panama to New York: Jacquelina's Story
• Harley James and the Mystery of the Mayan Kings
• Peace in War
To see the full list of January 2022 award-winning products, please view the full media release.
VIEW ALL MOM'S CHOICE AWARDS PRESS RELEASES
Mom's Choice Awards
marketing@momschoiceawards.com
https://www.momschoiceawards.com/pr-june-2022/
Kelly Mahaffy
Mom's Choice Awards
marketing@momschoiceawards.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other