DiliTrust joins forces with Hyperlex, reinforcing its position as LegalTech champion
DiliTrust's and Hyperlex's services and expertise positions the new entity as a key partner for legal departmentsTORONTO, CANADA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DiliTrust, SaaS software developer for legal departments with more than 2,000 customers in over fifty countries, announces the merger with contract management system Hyperlex, with the support of financial partners Cathay Capital, Eurazeo, and Sagard NewGen. The combination of DiliTrust's and Hyperlex's services and expertise positions the new entity as a key partner for legal departments, offering a unique mix of service, technology, and know-how. By adding the cutting-edge technological expertise of Hyperlex, an intelligent contract management and analysis solution, DiliTrust is quickly accelerating to become the European champion of LegalTech.
This transaction, which follows major fundraising from Cathay Capital, Eurazeo and Sagard NewGen, enables DiliTrust to strengthen its portfolio of solutions in the key area of contract management as Hyperlex is a SaaS solution that structures and accelerates companies’ contractual process thanks to proprietary artificial intelligence. User-centric by simplifying day-to-day legal and operational work, Hyperlex supports professionals by optimizing the contract life cycle and enabling recurring tasks: recognition of contract type, clauses, drafting and negotiation, signature, and life cycle monitoring. DiliTrust will thus provide legal departments with an integrated suite of secure and innovative solutions designed to meet all their needs in digital transformation, collaboration, and compliance.
The merger will also help Hyperlex expand thanks to DiliTrust’s broad global reach, with over 25 years of experience in providing legal departments of large groups and mid-sized companies with an integrated suite of secure solutions covering the management of entities, board meetings, litigation and data rooms. DiliTrust is present on four continents and generates half of its revenue internationally.
"This transaction, carried out with the strategic and financial support of our partners Cathay Capital, Eurazeo and Sagard NewGen, confirms DiliTrust's ambition to become the leader in solutions for legal departments thanks to its unique positioning. DiliTrust and Hyperlex share the same vision, a common passion for legal combined with technology, and the same values of innovation in customer service, team spirit and excellence. Our daily dealings with legal professionals allow us to anticipate their needs and improve the efficiency of the legal department. The promise of the DiliTrust Governance suite, which Hyperlex will reinforce, is to provide solutions that are easy to deploy and use, and that accelerate our customers' digital transformation," said Yves GARAGNON, CEO of DiliTrust. "One month after the new resources entrusted to us by our shareholder funds, we are pursuing our commitment to serve our clients better and better with the most relevant solutions to meet their needs," he added.
"We are delighted to join the DiliTrust group, whose services complement those of Hyperlex perfectly. Today, companies are aware that legal procedures, especially contract management, are becoming critical processes and a major performance issue. Together with DiliTrust, we are ideally positioned to meet these needs. We share DiliTrust's deep entrepreneurial culture, but above all, the ambition to become European champion of LegalTech that will accelerate and secure legal processes to better serve companies' business challenges" says Alexandre GRUX, CEO of Hyperlex.
The Hyperlex team, which currently stands at around 60 staff (technology and product experts, marketing and sales forces) based in France, will join the 170 experts at DiliTrust, which plans to strengthen its ranks with an ambitious worldwide recruitment plan in 2022.
With a LegalTech market in total flux, DiliTrust makes its first major growth acquisition with Hyperlex
About DiliTrust
DiliTrust provides the DiliTrust Governance suite, designed to overcome the challenges of digital transformation for legal departments. This unified, intuitive, and user-friendly SaaS platform meets the highest international security standards. It includes different modules, such as digitizing board meetings and management of legal entities, contracts, litigation, and disputes. DiliTrust has more than 2,000 customers in approximately 50 countries. Major groups in Europe, North America, Africa, and the Middle East have placed their trust in DiliTrust, including: Almarai, AccorHotels, Ecobank, Royal Bank of Canada, BNP Paribas, Bouygues, Caisse de Dépôt and the Gestion du Maroc, Campari, Capgemini, Carraro, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Desjardins Capital, EDF, Engie, Geox, Ingenico, Koç, Loto-Quebec, LVMH, Luxempart, Renault, SNCF, Société Générale, Transports de Montréal, Tereos, UNICEF, Veolia and Vivendi.
Learn more: Dilitrust
About Hyperlex
Hyperlex is an ergonomic and secure online contract management solution designed to structure and accelerate companies contractual processes. From contract generation to renewal, negotiation, signature and centralized storage, Hyperlex supports legal and operational teams in a new way of working together, 100% digital and secure, so they can focus on their core business.
Based on proprietary artificial intelligence technologies, Hyperlex helps companies control their legal and financial risks and get the most out of their contract portfolio and facilitates the audit of large volumes of documents, automatically extracting relevant data. Founded in 2017, Hyperlex has been supported since its inception by several French business angels including Pierre Kosciusko-Morizet and Pierre Krings (Kernel Investissements), Axeleo Capital, ELAIA and ISAI Venture funds. Adopted by more than 10,000 users in 40 countries, Hyperlex's clients include: TotalEnergies, Naf Naf, Rakuten, the French Games Federation and the SeLoger group.
Learn more: Hyperlex
Dalyce Semko
Open2America
+1 403-869-3259
email us here