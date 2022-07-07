Reconciled Acquires Tennessee-based Accounting Firm, HRbiz
Reconciled is excited to announce the acquisition of HRbiz, welcoming accounting professionals and clients of the local TN accounting and HR consulting firm.
We are happy to add the qualifications of the HRbiz team to that of our own growing group of accounting professionals.”BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reconciled is excited to announce the acquisition of HRbiz, welcoming accounting professionals and clients of the local Chattanooga accounting and HR consulting firm. Reconciled, the online bookkeeping firm for entrepreneurs continues to expand nationally. HRbiz’s customers will continue with the same great support and service that has made HRbiz a success, but with the added value of Reconciled’s accounting team and resources.
— Michael Ly, CEO of Reconciled
Founded in 2015 in Burlington, VT, Reconciled has served entrepreneurs across the country. This acquisition is part of Reconciled's strategic growth plan to offer improved accessibility of its award-winning bookkeeping services to businesses across the United States.
"We are happy to add the qualifications of the HRbiz team to that of our own growing group of accounting professionals. HRbiz has a solid reputation in Chattanooga with deep roots in the community and Reconciled is excited to strengthen our ties and grow within this wonderful community," said Michael Ly, CEO of Reconciled.
Reconciled currently provides bookkeeping services to entrepreneurs through a range of industries. The aim of this new partnership is to build services to meet the specific needs of the Chattanooga business community, with the hope of building robust client relationships and expanding into new verticals.
Lynn Talbott, CEO, and Founder of HR Biz says “This new partnership will provide even more support and expertise for our clients, creating a more comprehensive service for all of their financial business needs. I appreciate the trust our clients have put in us over the years, and know this new venture will only serve to strengthen our capabilities. Our team is excited about the new opportunities of growth and expansion ahead of us with Reconciled.”
Michael and Lynn believe that the combination of the HRbiz brand and strong local presence, and Reconciled's dynamic and growing team of talented bookkeepers will bring great benefits to the local business community and across the entire United States. Each company brings a unique set of innovative solutions to help businesses streamline and improve their bookkeeping and enhance possibilities for client growth.
