Reconciled raises Seed Round and Completes Acquisition
Reconciled acquires Tempe accounting & tax firm ASG after raising $1M seed funding round led by The Fund at Hula with participation of VT & AZ private investors
We are excited to be growing Reconciled by merging ASG into our family. ASG is a solid brand with a fantastic reputation. We look forward to growing the Reconciled brand in the Southwest region.”BURLINGTON, VT, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reconciled has acquired the Tempe-based accounting and tax firm, Accounting Services Group (“ASG”) after raising a $1M seed funding round led by The Fund at Hula with the participation of private investors in Vermont and Arizona. In addition to the acquisition of ASG, this investment will be used to support Reconciled’s national acquisition strategy of small accounting firms. The purchase of ASG was represented by Reconciled’s advisor Josh Boyd, Principal at Foothills M&A Advisory, with financing brokered by Multifunding and loan completed with IncredibleBank. Reconciled continues to seek additional accounting firms to merge with across the country. This is the second acquisition completed by Reconciled since November 2020.
— Michael Ly, Reconciled CEO
Founded in 2015 in Burlington, VT, Reconciled has since been serving entrepreneurs across the country. This acquisition is part of Reconciled's strategic growth plan to offer improved accessibility of its award-winning services to businesses across the United States.
Reconciled currently provides bookkeeping, tax, and CFO services to entrepreneurs through a range of industries. The acquisition of ASG expands Reconciled’s services to meet the specific needs of the Arizona business community, with the hope of building robust client relationships and expanding into new verticals.
Michael Ly
Reconciled
+18022421352
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other