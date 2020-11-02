Reconciled Acquires Tallahassee-based Accounting Firm
Reconciled is excited to announce the acquisition of Bean Team, welcoming accounting professionals, and clients of the local Tallahassee accounting firm.BURLINGTON, VT, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reconciled is excited to announce the acquisition of Bean Team, welcoming accounting professionals, and clients of the local Tallahassee accounting firm. Reconciled, the online bookkeeping firm for entrepreneurs continues to expand nationally with a platform strategy starting with Bean Team. Bean Team’s customers will continue with the same great support and service that has made Bean Team a success, but with the added value of Reconciled’s accounting team and resources.
Founded in 2015 in Burlington, VT, Reconciled has since been serving entrepreneurs across the country. This acquisition is part of Reconciled's strategic growth plan to offer improved accessibility of its award-winning bookkeeping services to businesses across the United States.
"We are excited to have Bean Team join the Reconciled family. Charles Musgrove has spent many years building a solid brand and team serving the greater Tallahassee area. We look forward to growing together in Florida and the greater Southeast region" said Michael Ly, CEO of Reconciled.
Reconciled currently provides bookkeeping services to entrepreneurs through a range of industries. The aim of this new partnership is to build services to meet the specific needs of the Tallahassee & Destin business community, with the hope of building robust client relationships and expanding into new verticals.
"We’re excited about this new chapter for Bean Team. Joining Reconciled provides us access to more resources for our customers and growth opportunities for our employees,” says Charles Musgrove, Founder & CEO of Bean Team.
Michael and Charles believe that the combination of the Bean Team brand and strong local presence and Reconciled's dynamic and growing team of US-based bookkeepers will bring great benefits to the local business community and across the entire United States. Each company brings a unique set of innovative solutions to help businesses streamline and improve their bookkeeping, as well as enhance possibilities for client growth.
